TEI GET to promote renewable energy in BD

Team Europe Initiative on Green Energy Transition (TEI GET) will promote renewable energy in Bangladesh in achieving its national goal.

The TEI GET expressed such interest while a delegation of the organisation made a field visit to 3 renewable energy projects in Dhamrai area of Dhaka on Tuesday.

According to a release, representatives off Germany and the European Union, as TEI GET Co-Chairs, along with high-level representatives of Denmark, Sweden, AFD, GIZ, KFW, Switzerland were present. Additional Secretary of Renewable Energy, Power Division of Bangladesh Md Mostafa Kamal,, Additional Secretary and Member Admin, Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) Md Golam Mostofa were also present.

The field visit, organized together with IDCOL, started with a guided tour of the operational rooftop solar with Net Metering system at Snowtex Outerwear Ltd. at Dhamrai, Savar, following a discussion meeting with TEI GET, IDCOL, Snowtex Management and Government counterparts.

Later, the group visited an IDCOL project, co-financed by KFW, of Solar Irrigation Pumps, and a domestic biogas plant in Dhamrai.

During the visit's discussion, Johannes Schneider, Head of Development Cooperation, Germany, highlighted EU Member States' common interest to support Bangladesh in achieving their national goals and international commitments in the field of renewable energy through the Team Europe Initiative. "This Initiative will allow us to better coordinate and consolidate our engagement in the Green Energy Sector and strengthen our relationship with the Bangladesh Government and the private sector," he said.

Maurizio Cian, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation, highlighted the transformational approach of Team Europe said that the Team Europe's common values and expertise in Renewable Energy are key drivers of this initiative.

"Team Europe provides the framework to deliver European support to the Government of Bangladesh, with the ambition of a transformational impact in accelerating a green and just energy transition," he added.

Mostafa Kamal, Additional Secretary of Power Division, said that Bangladesh is committed to increase renewable energy contribution in the national power generation mix, to promote appropriate, efficient and environment friendly technology for the development of renewable energy.

"We are looking forward to implementing our strategies in collaboration with Team Europe," he said.

TEI GET, launched in Dhaka in June 2021, aims at supporting Bangladesh to build a power system that leads to maximum coverage of the country`s energy demand through renewable energy while reducing GHG emissions, energy consumption and demand through energy efficiency. -UNB











