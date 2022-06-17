BARVIDA holds EC election tomorrow

The biennial election of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) will be held tomorrow (Saturday).

Sixty-two candidates are contesting for the 25 member Executive Committee (EC) of the association. Total number of the voters are 761. The Elected 25 EC members among themselves will elect the President, Secretary General, 3 Vice Presidents, Treasurer and the other posts on 20 June 2022 for the next 2 years.

The election will be held at InterContinental Dhaka (Ballroom), from 10 am to 4 pm. The final candidate list was published on May 28 last.

BARVIDA is currently run by Administrator as the election of the association was not held due time after completion of the previous executive committee (2019-2021).

The 3 Member election board is working under the chairmanship of Md. Selim Hossen, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce.

The members of the election board are Md. Selim Hossen - Chairman, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Commerce; Tania Islam - Member, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Commerce; and Md. Aminul Islam - Member, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Commerce.

The election appeal board is headed by its Chairperson Ms. Jinnat Rehana, Joint Secretary of the same ministry. Other members appeal board are Mohammed Masukur Rahman Shikder - Member, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and S. M. Rafiqul Islam - Member, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Commerce.

BARVIDA, a nationalized trade organization of the country is contributing to the national economy through local investment, employment of millions of people and a few thousand crores of taka revenue to the government annually.




















