JICA keen to contribute more in power, energy

Vice President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Keiichiro Nakazawa on Thursday expressed his keen interest to contribute to development of projects in three sectors particularly in power and energy.

"The JICA wants to contribute more to smooth transition of power and energy subject to climate change including Maheshkhali-Matarbari integrated infrastructure development programme and capacity building of power and energy sector," he said. The JICA vice president said this while a delegation paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at his ministry on Wednesday.

Expressing eagerness to work in different sectors of Bangladesh Keiichiro Nakazawa said the JICA could further contribute to the construction of different infrastructure development.

"Diversification of industry in power and energy sector needs to increase to achieve the target of 2041. Urbanization is a challenge for middle-income countries. It is also quite difficult for transforming into renewable energy from fossil fuel," he said.

Recalling JICA's contribution to Bangladesh, Nasrul Hamid said Japan is a trusted friend of Bangladesh, adding, "We want more cooperation from Japan to build a prosperous Bangladesh in 2041."

"If appropriate technology could introduce in smooth transition with energy then we can get affordable electricity and energy.

"The master plan should be prepared in order to meet the challenge of uninterrupted gas, electricity and fuel oil supply at affordable price," he said. The state minister said provision for usage of technology could be increased in the integrated power and energy master plan. He requested the JICA vice president for taking initiative to enhance the skill development of the power and energy sector officials.

During the meeting, the JICA team and the state minister discussed various issues including mutual interests. Senior Secretary of Energy Division Md Mahbub Hossain and chief representative of JICA in Bangladesh Yuho Hayakawa were also present. -BSS




















