Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:42 PM
BB to release new notes from June 29

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) will release new currency notes of Taka 10, Taka 20 and Taka 100 denominations in the market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha from June 29.
The release will continue till July 7, said a press release on Wednesday.
People can collect bundles of new notes by exchanging a similar amount of Taka as per requirement for a single time during the banking hours on the working days.
The BB will maintain the serial of the notes so that a single person cannot collect new notes several times.
People also can collect metallic coins of different value as per requirement from the Bangladesh Bank headquarters in Motijheel in the city.
Besides, the new notes can be collected from the following branches of banks-- Jatrabari Branch of NCC Bank, Abdul Gani Road Corporate Branch of Janata Bank, National Press Club Corporate Branch of Agrani Bank, Mirpur Branch of NRB Global Bank, Karwan Bazar Branch of Southeast Bank, Bashundhara City Branch of Social Islami Bank (Panthapath).
Chawk Bazar branch of Uttara Bank, Ramna Corporate Branch of Sonali Bank, Uttara Branch of Dhaka Bank, Gulshan Branch of IFIC Bank, Mohakhali Branch of National Bank, Mohammadpur Branch of First Security Islami Bank, Rajarbagh Branch of Janata Bank, Sadarghat Branch of Pubali Bank, Southeast Bank's Kakrail Branch, One Bank's Basabo Branch, BRAC Bank's Shyamoli Branch, Dutch-Bangla Bank's SME and Agriculture Branch, Dakshin Khan,
It can also be collected from Premier Bank's Banani Branch, Bank Asia Dhanmondi Branch, The City Bank's Begum Rokeya Sarani branch, Al-Arafa Islami Bank's Nandipara Branch, Prime Bank's Elephant Road Branch, Mercantile Bank's Narayanganj Branch, Exim Bank's Shimrail Branch, Islami Bank Bangladesh's Gazipur Chowrasta Branch, UCBL's Gazipur Chowrasta Branch, Uttara Bank's Savar branch, Mutual Trust Bank's Savar Branch and Trust Bank's Keraniganj Branch, the press release said.










