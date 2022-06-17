Banglalink SDG Hackathon 3.0 invites applications

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications service providers in the country, has launched the registration process for the third edition of Banglalink SDG Hackathon - CODE for a CAUSE, a 24-hour hackathon in collaboration with AppLink (https://applink.com.bd/), Banglalink's app store.

In the hackathon, problem solvers, coders, designers, and app developers are encouraged to provide digital solutions to issues related to SDGs, corporate, entertainment and gaming. In addition, the winning teams will get the exciting opportunity to launch their apps on AppLink, says a press release.

To participate in the hackathon, interested candidates must complete the application by visiting: https://sdghackathon.banglalink.net/. The last day of the registration is 15 July 2022.

From the application pool, 15 teams will be shortlisted by a group of experienced mentors. The 24-hour hackathon will start with these teams, where different app development training sessions will be held, and participants will have to find innovative digital solutions for AppLink.

The participants can also learn and send their queries regarding AppLink through the Developer's portal of AppLink (https://dev.applink.com.bd/).

Three teams will be selected as winners based on the prototype solutions they pitch during the 24-hour hackathon. The three winning teams will get partnership opportunities with Banglalink like monetizing their apps through AppLink. They will get networking opportunities with ecosystem stakeholders and other exciting prizes.

Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink, said, "As a future-ready company, Banglalink has launched its app store 'AppLink' to help build a local developer-friendly ecosystem. Innovative solutions can come from mobile apps and AppLink can be a part of this process. In the third year of the SDG Hackathon, we hope that the talented young people of the country will come up with some new concepts with the help of the fastest 4G internet and various technological tools.

He also mentioned that Banglalink will continue to support the local tech talents to ensure a more sustainable future of the tech industry.








