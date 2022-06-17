Video
Friday, 17 June, 2022
DTI students, guardians brought under ins coverage

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

To ensure secured and risk free quality higher education for the students of Daffodil Technical Institute (DTI) and their guardians have brought under the scheme of Pragati Life Insurance Ltd providing Group Life Insurance and amp; supplementary Accidental Death Benefit.
In this regard Daffodil Technical Institute (DTI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pragati Life Insurance Ltd at Corporate Office of Daffodil Family at Dhanmondi in the capital recently, says a press release.
Md. Rafiqul Alam Bhuyan, Deputy Managing Director of Pragati Life Insurance Limited and Rathindra Nath Das, Executive Director and Principal of Daffodil Technical Institute signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Mr. Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Group CEO OF Daffodil Family was present in the program as the chief guest.
Under this agreement all the students and guardians of Daffodil Technical Institute will be brought under risk coverage (Death Benefit, Survival Benefit and Supplementary coverage through Group Life Insurance. As a result, any circumstances of sudden death or accident of any guardian, the education life of any student will not be an end.


