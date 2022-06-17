

DTI students, guardians brought under ins coverage

In this regard Daffodil Technical Institute (DTI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pragati Life Insurance Ltd at Corporate Office of Daffodil Family at Dhanmondi in the capital recently, says a press release.

Md. Rafiqul Alam Bhuyan, Deputy Managing Director of Pragati Life Insurance Limited and Rathindra Nath Das, Executive Director and Principal of Daffodil Technical Institute signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Mr. Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Group CEO OF Daffodil Family was present in the program as the chief guest.

Under this agreement all the students and guardians of Daffodil Technical Institute will be brought under risk coverage (Death Benefit, Survival Benefit and Supplementary coverage through Group Life Insurance. As a result, any circumstances of sudden death or accident of any guardian, the education life of any student will not be an end.





