bdapps launches in Rajshahi

Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:42 PM
Home Business

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

The National App Store of Bangladesh, bdapps has recently launched in Rajshahi in order to serve the regions strong developer community and explore possible expansion opportunities.
The launching event took place at a local elite hotel in Rajshahi city, says a press release.
The event featured open discussions and quizzes with bdapps-related organizations, individuals working on the platform, and inspiring success stories of current developers.
Senior bdapps executives shared opinions, and suggestions along with the vision of bdapps and its future work plans with university teachers, students, and top ICT-local media executives. The logo of the hackathon to be held this year was also unveiled at the event.
Dean of the ECE Faculty of RUET Professor Dr. Nazrul Islam Mandal, President of Startup Rajshahi Tasneem Binte Shawkat, General Secretary of BFDS Mahfuz Rahman, and other concerned persons shared their valuable thoughts on the occasion.
Newly appointed bdapps Rajshahi Region Community Engagement Executive Mahir Ashef, Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui, Executive Vice President, Md. Salah Uddin, General Manager, Robi Axiata Limited; Miaki Media Limited CEO Taneem Islam were also present at the launching event.
bdappps developers, stakeholders of IT institutes, training centers, and students from different universities along with 18 Campus ambassadors and more than 200 participants from different universities of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions also participated in the event.
bdapps, an initiative by Robi Axiata Ltd., currently has more than 30,000 developers, of whom 20 percent are women developers, and more than 50,000 apps. Both programmers and non-programmers can start the journey of creating and publishing applications through the website dev.bdapps.com.


