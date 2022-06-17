Walton Tab being used in digital population, housing census

Bangladeshi technology giant Walton's made Tabs (Tablet PC) are being used in the week-long sixth 'Population and Housing Census 2022'. Conducted by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), this is the first census which is being done using digital method, says a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the census through providing related information to enumerator using a Made in Bangladesh' labelled Walton Tab at a virtual ceremony from her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday last.

The data for the census will be collected from the field-level till June 21, which will be considered as 'Census Week'.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, digital collection of all individuals and households' information will play a significant role in publishing the census report at the earliest.

President Abdul Hamid also virtually took part in the census using Walton Tab from his official residence Bangabhaban. The President said, the first-ever digital 'Population and Housing Census 2022' will play a positive role in achieving the government's commitment to build digital Bangladesh as well as a prosperous 'Sonar Bangla'.

In the week-long census, total of 3,65,697 enumerators will collect data from all over the country using around 4 lakh units of Walton Tab. Each people will have to provide 35 types of information, which will be used in the future development plan of the country.

Walton Digit-Tech Industries Deputy Managing Director Engineer Likat Ali thanked all related government officials for choosing domestically manufactured Walton Tab to conduct the first-ever digital census.

He said, the use of Bangladesh made tech products in the important government projects is very encouraging for us. This initiative will further boost the domestic technology manufacturing industry and also play an important role in creating employment opportunities and economic development of the country.

