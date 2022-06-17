

Citizen award for persons with disabilities mooted

The Subarna Nagorik Foundation, the organizer of the award, shared this information at a press conference at Gulshan in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The theme of the event is that 'physical adversity cannot be an obstacle in the formation of society and country, we will reach the expected goal through the joint efforts of all.'

The Special Citizen Award for the changing perception and basic human rights,' will be given in four categories comprising courageous and respected parents of special disabled children, institutions/companies employing physically disabled women and men, successful physically disabled men and women in the society and physically disabled athletes and spots organizer.

The application for the award can be submitted from June 20 to 10 July through the website: www.subornonagorik.org. the award-giving ceremony will be held in the last week of August this year. More details can be found at facebook page titled UCBL & The Daily Star Subarna (Special) Nagorik Honors 2022.

According to the organizer, the number of physically challenged people in Bangladesh is about 1 core or more than that. Half of them are disabled children and women. This huge segment of the country's citizens is totally neglected, backward, unemployed and staying at the bottom of the economy. It's not possible to achieve the desired development goals of the country by excluding this huge population.

Among others Jabed Iqbal, UCBL's Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division, Asif Iqbal Chowdhury, Founder of Suborno Nagorik Foundation, Dr. Shaikh Muhammad Allayear, Director (in charge), Students Affairs office, Daffodil International University and others were present in the event.





