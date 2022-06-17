Markets mostly fall as early Fed rate hike rally fades

HONG KONG, June 16: Equity markets mostly fell Thursday and the dollar advanced as an early rally fuelled by a "dovish" Federal Reserve interest rate hike gave way to the prospect of an extended period of tight monetary policy.

Traders tracked a strong performance on Wall Street at the Asia open as the US central bank move signalled it is intent on fighting runaway prices, while its boss Jerome Powell said such big moves would not be commonplace.

The 0.75 percentage point increase -- the biggest in nearly 28 years -- had been expected after data Friday showed inflation at its highest since 1981, as the Ukraine war supply chain snarls sent energy and food costs spiralling.

Powell said it was "essential" to lower inflation, and policymakers "have both the tools we need and the resolve it will take to restore price stability on behalf of American families".

He stressed that the goal is to achieve that without derailing the US economy but acknowledged there was always a risk of going too far.

In his post-meeting news conference, he told reporters the move was "an unusually large one" but he did not expect "moves of this size to be common".

While the lift was bigger than the 50 basis points flagged before Friday's figures, it was welcomed as a sign the Fed was on the case and helped push down Treasury yields -- a key guide to future rate expectations.

The 75 basis points hike "is a solid showing that will, all else being equal, serve to improve Fed credibility and leave monetary policy slightly less behind the inflationary curve", said BMO Capital Markets strategists Benjamin Jeffery and Ian Lyngen.

However, after chasing higher in the first few hours of the day, Asia lost momentum in the afternoon.

Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta held up, but Shanghai, Sydney, Taipei, Mumbai and Bangkok were all in negative territory.

Hong Kong led the losses after a big gain Wednesday and as investors there contemplated a sharp rate hike in the city owing to its monetary policy link to the United States.

European markets tumbled in the morning, with London traders awaiting a Bank of England policy meeting that is expected to see it hike rates for a fifth straight time.

"Powell must be pretty pleased with his press conference and the market reaction as he delivered what I would interpret as a 'dovish' 75 basis point hike," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

But he added: "The Fed now needs the data to play along for the ride and inflation to not surprise on the upside again. If it does, 75 basis points for July and September will be quickly repriced." -AFP





