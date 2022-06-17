vivo delivers Customer-First care facilities across BD





Every third Thursday of the month, the brand offers top-notch after-sales service as part of their 'vivo Service Day.' Customers in Bangladesh have reacted positively to the project. In addition to these valuable services, vivo offers significant savings on a variety of mobile accessories at its vivo centers.

Since the launch of 'vivo Service Day' in 2020, vivo customers have been enjoying the services thanks to the brand's commendable after-sales offers, discounts and most importantly, the services. Customers can avail vivo's services from any authorized vivo service center free of cost.

Owing to the pandemic-induced lockdowns last year, vivo launched its doorstep delivery service, providing 24-hour home delivery following all safety protocols to ensure safety and comfort without risking the health of their customers.

Currently, vivo has 96 staff members operating in 29 service centers, with two exclusive stores in Dhaka and the rest across Bangladesh, including Narayangonj, Narshingdi, Savar, Gazipur,Faridpur,Madaripur, Tangail, Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Kishorganj, Sylhet,Habiganj,sirajganj, Bogra, Rajshahi, Rongpur, Jessore, Khulna, Barishal, Potuakhali, Noakhali, Comilla, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar. All the service centers offer to resolve customer problems in one hour for any vivo smartphone.

The services include free pasting of protecting film, free smartphone servicing and cleaning, flash repair, zero labor cost repair and free software updates. Customers also get the opportunity to choose from a diverse selection of mobile accessories* and spare parts* for purchase at an attractive 10 per cent discount.

vivo's amazing deals don't simply end here. Every month or on special occasions, vivo extends the duration of the Service Day to 3 days. To make things more comfortable for customers, the brand offers special gift boxes to customers every Thursday in the 3rd week of the month. The brand is ramping up their game to showcase vivo's efficiency, the brand also offered to repair devices within an hour. Some of the additional perks include 'free snacks' such as fruits, juice, cake, biscuits, chocolates to make users happy.

To gain a deep trust and commitment, A Live Chat service is activated for the customer to resolve their queries and requirements real time*. vivo services can be accessed easily through on-call support using hotline: +8809610991079, Facebook, and email. Customers get a response to their email queries within 20 seconds on hotline, 1 minutes on Facebook and 24 hours via [email protected] Customers can also ask questions or inquire about their smartphones and book appointment by sending a message on hotline.



