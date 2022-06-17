Video
OPPO BD wins excellent service award in Malaysia

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 373
Business Desk

OPPO Bangladesh has recently won the Golden Globe Tiger award in the Customer Service Excellence category for providing exceptional customer service in Bangladesh.
This award is a recognition of the brand's contribution to elevating lives through top-notch customer service. OPPO Bangladesh team received the award at a ceremony held in Malaysia, on Monday, says a press release.
OPPO provides transparent service in Bangladesh called face-to-face maintenance services, providing maximum transparency as users can view the entire process of maintenance.
This system of face-to-face maintenance has led user satisfaction to reach 99.3%. Moreover, OPPO is the first mobile phone brand in Bangladesh to have launched mobile record service in the customer service centers, where users can record the service provision process or request a service provider to record it for them.
Through this, OPPO Bangladesh took the concept of transparency a notch higher, which consequently increased the brand's Net Promoter Score (NPS) by 5%.  
OPPO has 22 customer service centers, 12 touch points and authorization centers, in addition to a total of 34 outlets in Bangladesh. Throughout the pandemic, OPPO has been disinfecting and giving out masks to every customer entering the service centers, exemplifying the brand's efforts towards fulfilling social concerns. OPPO Bangladesh also provides "extended warranty and replacement" and "free warranty" service even after exceeding the initial warranty period to customers who could not claim it on time due to Covid-19 restrictions.
OPPO is the only smartphone brand in Bangladesh to set up "service day" on the 10th -12th of every month provide up to 10-30% discount on maintenance & accessories, besides creating happiness with small gifts and drinks (tea/coffee).
OPPO also the only mobile phone brand in Bangladesh to launch "1-hour flash fix service". At present, OPPO has a rate of 96% successful 1-hour repairs at the OPPO customer service centers, taking our repair efficiency to the number one spot in the industry.
Damon Young, managing director of OPPO Bangladesh Official Exclusive Distributor, said, "I am very grateful to the authorities of the Golden Globe Tigers Award for recognizing our relentless efforts towards achieving customer service excellence, and motivating us to work even harder towards consistent improvements."


