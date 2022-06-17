Cartier and Amazon target knock-offs in US lawsuits

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16: Amazon and Cartier joined forces Wednesday in US court to accuse a social media influencer of working with Chinese firms to sell knock-offs of the luxury brand's jewelry on the e-commerce giant's site.

The online personality used sites like Instagram to pitch Cartier jewelry such as "Love bracelets" to followers and then provided links that led to counterfeit versions on Amazon, one of two lawsuits alleged.

The influencer appeared to be a woman in Handan, China, and the merchants involved in the "counterfeiting scheme" were traced to other Chinese cities, according to court documents. "By using social media to promote counterfeit products, bad actors undermine trust and mislead customers," Amazon associate general counsel Kebharu Smith said in a statement. -AFP





