Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Turkey ready to host four-way meet on Ukrainian grain exports

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 367

Turkey Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

ISTANBUL, June 16: Turkey is ready to host a four-way meeting with the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine to organise the export of grain through the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.
Millions of tons of wheat are currently stuck in Ukrainian ports, either blockaded or occupied by Russian forces, and vessels face the danger of mines.
According to the Turkish foreign minister, the UN has submitted a plan to facilitate exports.
Under the plan, safe corridors could be established without de-mining in the Black Sea for grain exports from Ukraine, he said.
"If Russia answers positively, there will be a four-partite meeting in Istanbul," Cavusoglu said.
The UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Ankara had an important role in resolving the situation which has raised the prospect of worldwide food shortages.
"We have been in very close contact and we are working in close cooperation with the Turkish authorities on this issue," he said.
"I think the role of the Turkish military will be critical in that regard."
Cavusoglu last week hosted his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Ankara to discuss the issue, but without conclusive results.
Prior to the war, Ukraine was a major exporter of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but shipments have been blocked since Russia invaded its neighbour in late February, causing food prices to soar worldwide.
Countries in the Middle East and Africa depend on Ukraine's exports.
At the request of the UN, Turkey has offered its services to escort maritime convoys from Ukrainian ports, despite the presence of mines -- some of which have been detected near the Turkish coast.
After hosting talks between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in March aimed at ending the war, the country has positioned itself as a neutral mediator as it maintains a delicate balancing act between its two Black Sea neighbours.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank relocates Satarkul, Keraniganj SME branch
BANKING EVENT
Bank Asia, BB holds month-long training for SME Entrepreneurs
TEI GET to promote renewable energy in BD
BARVIDA holds EC election tomorrow
JICA keen to contribute more in power, energy
BB to release new notes from June 29
Global remittances likely to hit $5.4 trillion by 2030


Latest News
WTO agrees fishing, food and Covid vaccine deals
Bangladesh may enjoy the TRIPs waiver facility even after LDC graduation
Musa placed on 4-day fresh remand in Tipu murder
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Some talk-show experts not happy over Padma Bridge
More rains in country over next two days likely
12 killed in lightning strikes in 8 districts
Women's FIFA Int'l friendly matches shifts to Dhaka
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
US imposes sanctions on Iranian petrochemical network
Most Read News
Macron, Scholz and Draghi headed to Kyiv by train
Global Covid cases near 542 million
Biden announces new $1bn in weapons for Ukraine
Senior IS official detained in Syria, US-led coalition says
WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
SPIEF’s business program to reflect Russia’s new ties
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Forced displacement hit record high in 2021
Xi assures Putin of China's support for Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft