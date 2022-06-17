Video
Stocks maintain gaining streak

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 391

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 51.22 points or 0.80 per cent to settle at 6,425.74. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 26.03 points to finish at 2,327.95 and 13.66 points closing at 1,403.26. Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 10466.32 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 9,438.89 million.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 381 issues traded, 198 closed green, 135 in the red and 48 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by SP Ceramics, RAK Ceramics, IPDC and MONNOFABR.
MEGHNAINS was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.66 per cent while STANCERAM was the worst loser, losing 1.97 percent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 125.33 points to settle at 18,898.25 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 74.82 points to close at 11,330.56.    -BSS


