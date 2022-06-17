Syngenta gives 20pc cash dividend

Syngenta Bangladesh Limited declared 20 per cent cash dividend for the year 2021 at its 22nd annual general meeting (AGM) held at Intercontinental Dhaka on Tuesday.

The AGM was presided over by Shah Md. Imdadul Haque, Chairman Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) and also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Syngenta Bangladesh Limited.

A M M Golam Towhid, Managing Director of Syngenta Bangladesh Ltd. along with other directors were present in the meeting.

A M M Golam Towhid, Managing Director of Syngenta Bangladesh Limited handed over the dividend Cheque to the Chairman of BCIC. Chairman of BCIC appreciated the role of Syngenta employees for their dedication and continuous support to farmers.





