Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh Finance to provide short term loan to registered grocers

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 402
Business Desk

Bangladesh Finance to provide short term loan to registered grocers

Bangladesh Finance to provide short term loan to registered grocers

A cooperation agreement has been signed between Bangladesh Finance and Supply Line Limited to include small entrepreneurs in the pursuit of sustainable development.
The cooperation agreement was signed at the head office of Bangladesh Finance at Dilkusha in the capital on Thursday afternoon, says a press release. As a result of the agreement, Bangladesh Finance will provide short term loans to the registered small grocery shop owners of Supply Line Limited. And thus, the two organizations want to implement the SDGs of the government by reaching the desired goal through using technology with the link between financial institutions and grocery stores.
The cooperation agreement was signed by Md: Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company on behalf of Bangladesh Finance. About the objectives of the agreement, he said "As a result of this initiative, those small entrepreneurs who could not reach the desired target due to shortage of capital, they will get the supply of capital at low interest, on easy terms and within a day". Under this agreement, Bangladesh Finance- CSME will bring small entrepreneurs into the scope of financial inclusion through loans, he said.
Irfan Rafique, Managing Director of the company, signed the contract on behalf of the "supply line". He said, "As a result of this loan, entrepreneurs will be able to make sustainable themselves. These sustainable entrepreneurs will cooperate to achieve the SDG goals of the government."
There were also present Md. Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, Group CFO of Bangladesh Finance, Head of Operations Md. Rafiqul Amin, Head of Sustainable Finance Mohammad Kohinoor Hossain, Head of Credit Risk Management Suman Kumar Kundu, Principal Branch Manager Mohammed Jahir Uddin and others on that occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank relocates Satarkul, Keraniganj SME branch
BANKING EVENT
Bank Asia, BB holds month-long training for SME Entrepreneurs
TEI GET to promote renewable energy in BD
BARVIDA holds EC election tomorrow
JICA keen to contribute more in power, energy
BB to release new notes from June 29
Global remittances likely to hit $5.4 trillion by 2030


Latest News
WTO agrees fishing, food and Covid vaccine deals
Bangladesh may enjoy the TRIPs waiver facility even after LDC graduation
Musa placed on 4-day fresh remand in Tipu murder
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Some talk-show experts not happy over Padma Bridge
More rains in country over next two days likely
12 killed in lightning strikes in 8 districts
Women's FIFA Int'l friendly matches shifts to Dhaka
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
US imposes sanctions on Iranian petrochemical network
Most Read News
Macron, Scholz and Draghi headed to Kyiv by train
Global Covid cases near 542 million
Biden announces new $1bn in weapons for Ukraine
Senior IS official detained in Syria, US-led coalition says
WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
SPIEF’s business program to reflect Russia’s new ties
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Forced displacement hit record high in 2021
Xi assures Putin of China's support for Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft