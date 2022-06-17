

Bangladesh Finance to provide short term loan to registered grocers

The cooperation agreement was signed at the head office of Bangladesh Finance at Dilkusha in the capital on Thursday afternoon, says a press release. As a result of the agreement, Bangladesh Finance will provide short term loans to the registered small grocery shop owners of Supply Line Limited. And thus, the two organizations want to implement the SDGs of the government by reaching the desired goal through using technology with the link between financial institutions and grocery stores.

The cooperation agreement was signed by Md: Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company on behalf of Bangladesh Finance. About the objectives of the agreement, he said "As a result of this initiative, those small entrepreneurs who could not reach the desired target due to shortage of capital, they will get the supply of capital at low interest, on easy terms and within a day". Under this agreement, Bangladesh Finance- CSME will bring small entrepreneurs into the scope of financial inclusion through loans, he said.

Irfan Rafique, Managing Director of the company, signed the contract on behalf of the "supply line". He said, "As a result of this loan, entrepreneurs will be able to make sustainable themselves. These sustainable entrepreneurs will cooperate to achieve the SDG goals of the government."

There were also present Md. Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, Group CFO of Bangladesh Finance, Head of Operations Md. Rafiqul Amin, Head of Sustainable Finance Mohammad Kohinoor Hossain, Head of Credit Risk Management Suman Kumar Kundu, Principal Branch Manager Mohammed Jahir Uddin and others on that occasion.







