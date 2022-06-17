BD to get $143m ADB loan for boosting cross-border trade; deal signed

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Bangladesh on Wednesday signed a loan agreement for $143 million policy-based loan to improve the volume, efficiency, predictability, and security of cross-border trade in Bangladesh.

Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, and Edimon Ginting, Country Director, ADB, virtually signed the agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively.

"Aligning with Bangladesh's policies and strategies, ADB is helping enhance export diversification and competitiveness for accelerating growth with industrialization and trade, and expanding subregional trade and commerce," said ADB Country Director Edimon Ginting.

"ADB assistance will help increase the volume of imported and exported cargoes at Akhaura, Sonamasjid, and Tamabil border crossing points (BCP) by 50 per cent." by 2027, while reducing average customs clearance and cargo transshipment time by 50 per cent."

"E-payment at the three BCPs will be implemented, with their capacity increased to handle 520,000 tons per year of international transit cargoes, and central customs laboratory, customs warehouse, and customs regional training academy will be designed," Ginting added.

Bangladesh has been carrying out trade facilitation reforms to enhance export diversification and competitiveness by improving the quality of exports, signing bilateral trade and investment cooperation agreements, and promoting trade through better coordination among border agencies and private stakeholders.

The South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation Integrated Trade Facilitation (SASEC) Sector Development Program (SDP) will reform trade policies and improve the cross-border trade facilities at Akhaura, Sonamasjid, and Tamabil BCPs.

It will also increase connectivity among SASEC countries by facilitating trade among the SASEC countries through Bangladesh as a subregional hub. The SDP will help Bangladesh diversify its export destinations to countries within the subregion and shift away from ready-made garments to a more diversified export basket.

The ADB assistance package includes a $90 million policy-based loan, which will support reforms in areas including bringing the country's customs legal frameworks in compliance with international standards, improving cargo clearance processes, and strengthening the capacity of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the Ministry of Commerce.

To complement the policy reforms, a $53 million project loan will construct integrated land customs stations and land ports of NBR and the Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA) at Akhaura, Sonamasjid, and Tamabil border crossing points (BCPs). Facilities and equipment for customs clearance and cargo transshipment operations will also be installed.

ADB will provide $1.5 million technical assistance grant from its Technical Assistance Special Fund to support the modernization of the customs legal framework and coordination among the border agencies, prepare an operationalization plan of central customs facilities, strengthen NBR's capacity to implement modernized customs operations at BCPs, and build the project implementation capacity of NBR and BLPA.



















