MFS transactions hit record high at Tk 93,033cr in April

Money transacted through mobile financial service (MFS) posted a massive growth in April at record high at Tk 93,033 crore mainly due to Eid-ul-Fitr-centric shopping and transfer of money.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) also increased the transaction limit through MFS amid a rapid adoption of the service by people. The transaction in April was 20.35 per cent or Tk 15,731 crore higher than Tk 77,302 in the previous month which was 55.98 per cent or Tk 33,390 crore higher than Tk 59,642 crore in the same month of 2021. Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals was celebrated in the country on May 3 and the festival-centric financial and economic activities, including shopping, took place in April, officials of MFS operators said.

Muslims celebrated Eid in 2022 without any restrictions, taking the festival-centric transactions at its peak. Most of the vibrant mobile MFS operators offered discounts against shopping payments by using their service and so the amount of transaction value posted a sharp increase in April. Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad, told; 'Eid has surely been a big factor but there were a few other factors as well.' 'Ahead of Eid, we have offered huge cashbacks, discounts for the payments through Nagad and reached out highest transaction,' Mishuk said.

The latest BB data showed cash-in, cash-out, person-to-person, merchant payment, government-to-person and salary disbursements posted a notable growth in the month under consideration.

On the MFS transaction growth, Trust Axiata Pay chief executive officer Dewan Nazmul Hasan told; 'It indicates behavioural shift of our people towards digital money.' 'MFS operators are also introducing new services, tapping new markets,' Nazmul said.

Along with massive growth in transactions, customers' outstanding balance in their MFS accounts also reached another benchmark of Tk 10,813 crore. Before that, the amount of customers' deposit in MFS accounts was Tk 8,032.6 crore in July 2020.

Asked about the growth, bKash head of corporate communications Shamsuddin Haider Dalim said that it was the Eid factor that played a major role in triggering wide range of transactions through MFS.

Not only shopping but also salary disbursements and other Eid-centric payments, and its subsequent affects in other sort of transactions like person-to-person payments also increased ahead of Eid, Dalim said.

In addition, customers now-a-days can pay street vendors, known as micro merchants, from their MFS wallets, another major development in the MFS ecosystem taken place in recent months. Apart from these, the launch of loan product for bKash customers added new dimension.

Recently the central bank launched a refinance scheme worth Tk 100 crore to facilitate disbursement of digital nano lending at 9 per cent interest from MFS and other online platforms of the banks. Because of a huge expansion of services, the MFS now is not only used for transfer of fund but also for many other purposes.

So, the amount of cash-out from MFS account has been declining gradually compared with the amount of cash-in. In April, the amount of cash-in was Tk 27,740 crore against cash-out of Tk 25,634 crore.















