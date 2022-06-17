Video
Indian Textile Secy Upendra calls on BD Textiles Minister

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 421

Indian Textile Secretary Upendra Prasad Singh (left) calls on Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Birpratik at his office in the capital on Wednesday.

Indian textile secretary Upendra Prasad Singh called on Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Birpratik at his office in the capital on Wednesday.
Secretary of Textiles and Jute Md Abdur Rauf was also present at this time,said a press release of the ministry.
"We will be trying to explore the possibilities of country's textile industry with the collaboration of both countries. Consequently, people of both countries along with the textile industry will be benefited," said the minister.
Textile industry of both countries will move forward with mutual cooperation and collaboration, he said, adding, "The barriers of the two countries facing while doing trade will be eliminated through discussion".
During the meeting, they discussed different issues related to the economic advancement of Bangladesh and the bilateral relationship between the two countries.    -BSS


