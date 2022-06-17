Video
Exporters want unchanged tax at source for 5 years

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 435

The Exporters' Association of Bangladesh (EAB) has made a set of recommendations to the government for reconsidering those in the proposed budget for FY23 including retaining tax at source at 0.5 percent for all export-oriented industries for the next five years.
The Association thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal for placing a Taka 6,78,064 crore proposed budget for the next fiscal year aimed at generating more employments and keep up the desired GDP growth.
The statement of the EAB, signed by its President Abdus Salam Murshedy on Wednesday also demanded of the government to keep zero tariff on import of solar panels for environment-friendly industries instead of the proposed one percent.
The EAB also requested the government to retain the tax at source on bank interest of the corporate taxpayers at existing 10 percent instead of the proposed 20 percent.
Besides, the Association also urged the government to keep the income tax against cash support for export-oriented industries at zero percent side by side giving approval for importing fire extinguishing equipment as rebate for replacing those.
In case of the meat processing industry, the EAB proposed for giving duty exemption on import of freezer vans and chiller vans considering those as capital machinery to boost export competitiveness of meat in the global market.
Besides, the Association also requested the government to provide duty reduction s on import of packaging products and spices to tap the potentials of further processed meat.    -BSS


