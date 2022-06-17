‘Blown up data shows higher economic growth’

Speakers at a CPD seminar titled "CPD Budget Dialogue 2022" in the city on Thursday said the government's inflated statistical data is showing higher economic growth than actual scenario.

They said Bangladesh despite in the process of a developing country is still behind many least developed countries in several indices.

They further said the government's statistical authority and capacity is weaker than many other South Asian and Asian countries in providing the actual scenario of the economy.

Planning minister MA Mannan was the chief guest participated virtually in the meeting. Among others Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, MP, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Former Minister for Commerce and Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, Member, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Finance, were special guests.

Rizwan Rahman, President, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) and Shusmita Anis, Vice-President, Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) spoke as special guests.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury criticizing the government 'authoritarian policies and accused it for resorting to manipulation in determining inflation and GDP figure.

In response, the planning minister said, "We have been called an authoritarian government." We are the government of the people. As long as you will slam the government, fair politics will not come."

He said Padma Bridge cannot be built by manipulation, electricity cannot be provided from house to house by manipulation, average life expectancy of people cannot be increased. It is his frustration forcing him to say these things.

On whitening laundered money in the budget, the planning minister said, "I do not want to comment on the possibility of repatriating money smuggled abroad through taxes. The government is working on the issue."

On opening of Padma Bridge he said. "There are many who do not like the party. But when 180 million people are ready to cheer the opening of Padma Bridge, the party is going on all over the country."

BNP leaders are burning with rage, the minister said. They are burning with frustration and failure. They are trying to sabotage the Padma Bridge. Although they can't.

The planning minister urged BNP to take part in the upcoming elections. Pointing at Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, the planning minister said, "Road to democracy, road to election, road to power is open." You have seen it in Comilla, you have seen it elsewhere. I make an appeal, take part in election. Go to power, rule the country beautifully.

CPD Research Director Dr Khandaker Golam Moazzem presented the keynote paper at the event.

Its executive director Fahmida Khatun presided over while among others Rajekuzzaman Ratan, President of Socialist Workers Front, Rizwan Rahman, President of DCCI and ACI Chairman Anis-ud-Daulah spoke in the seminar.







