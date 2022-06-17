Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Blown up data shows higher economic growth’

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 407
Business Correspondent

Speakers at a CPD seminar titled "CPD Budget Dialogue 2022" in the city on Thursday said the government's inflated statistical data is showing higher economic growth than actual scenario.
They said Bangladesh despite in the process of a developing country is still behind many least developed countries in several indices.
They further said the government's statistical authority and capacity is weaker than many other South Asian and Asian countries in providing the actual scenario of the economy.
Planning minister MA Mannan was the chief guest participated virtually in the meeting. Among others Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, MP, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Former Minister for Commerce and Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, Member, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Finance, were special guests.
Rizwan Rahman, President, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) and Shusmita Anis, Vice-President, Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) spoke as special guests.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury criticizing the government 'authoritarian policies and accused it for resorting to manipulation in determining inflation and GDP figure.
In response, the planning minister said, "We have been called an authoritarian government." We are the government of the people. As long as you will slam the government, fair politics will not come."
He said Padma Bridge cannot be built by manipulation, electricity cannot be provided from house to house by manipulation, average life expectancy of people cannot be increased. It is his frustration forcing him to say these things.
On whitening laundered money in the budget, the planning minister said, "I do not want to comment on the possibility of repatriating money smuggled abroad through taxes. The government is working on the issue."
On opening of Padma Bridge he said. "There are many who do not like the party. But when 180 million people are ready to cheer the opening of Padma Bridge, the party is going on all over the country."
BNP leaders are burning with rage, the minister said. They are burning with frustration and failure. They are trying to sabotage the Padma Bridge. Although they can't.
The planning minister urged BNP to take part in the upcoming elections.  Pointing at Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, the planning minister said, "Road to democracy, road to election, road to power is open." You have seen it in Comilla, you have seen it elsewhere. I make an appeal, take part in election. Go to power, rule the country beautifully.
CPD Research Director Dr Khandaker Golam Moazzem presented the keynote paper at the event.  
Its executive director Fahmida Khatun presided over while among others Rajekuzzaman Ratan, President of Socialist Workers Front, Rizwan Rahman, President of DCCI and ACI Chairman Anis-ud-Daulah  spoke in the seminar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank relocates Satarkul, Keraniganj SME branch
BANKING EVENT
Bank Asia, BB holds month-long training for SME Entrepreneurs
TEI GET to promote renewable energy in BD
BARVIDA holds EC election tomorrow
JICA keen to contribute more in power, energy
BB to release new notes from June 29
Global remittances likely to hit $5.4 trillion by 2030


Latest News
WTO agrees fishing, food and Covid vaccine deals
Bangladesh may enjoy the TRIPs waiver facility even after LDC graduation
Musa placed on 4-day fresh remand in Tipu murder
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Some talk-show experts not happy over Padma Bridge
More rains in country over next two days likely
12 killed in lightning strikes in 8 districts
Women's FIFA Int'l friendly matches shifts to Dhaka
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
US imposes sanctions on Iranian petrochemical network
Most Read News
Macron, Scholz and Draghi headed to Kyiv by train
Global Covid cases near 542 million
Biden announces new $1bn in weapons for Ukraine
Senior IS official detained in Syria, US-led coalition says
WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
SPIEF’s business program to reflect Russia’s new ties
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Forced displacement hit record high in 2021
Xi assures Putin of China's support for Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft