

Respect communal and religious harmony



As much as we condemn the recent offensive remarks made by two BJP spokespersons, by the same token we harshly condemn all forms of communal violence erupting in our neighbouring country.



It is up to Indian politicians and people to protect communal as well as religious harmony in that country. However, such prolonged suppressive treatment extended to the Muslim minority community there has already badly damaged peaceful co-existence. Moreover, the country's international relations have suffered with Indian goods boycotted in different countries.



We, however, thank the Indian government to suspend the two party activists. But we don't expect even a drop of the 'spillover effect' to tarnish the state of communal and religious harmony in Bangladesh.



So far devout and peace loving Muslims in our country had taken to the streets by staging protests , leading procession rallies over the verbal insults targeting our religion and prophet. And we have also shown our solidarity in this regard. But the least we expect is any act of 'retribution' from our far-right political parties. Needs be mentioned, our holy prophet did not teach Muslims to insult other religions.



As ethical and responsible Muslims it is also our humanitarian obligation to shun all forms extreme emotions or to harbour hate targeting any specific minority group. On that note - importance of religious harmony to establish and maintain peace in human society is immense. Religious harmony takes the freedom a step further to offer us a new vision with which to address religious disputes and conflicts. And Communal harmony develops patience, tolerance, compassion and respect among people.



It was promising to note that 17 of our prominent citizens on Wednesday called upon all to maintain harmony by upholding religious values and respecting other religions following the protests over derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made by two suspended BJP leaders.



In a joint statement, they categorically mentioned that insulting other religions is the beginning of communal conflict. We uphold the same view.



We never allow insult to any religion. Believing in religious harmony, Bangladesh which was born through the Liberation War, expects Muslims to reject insulting remarks about their beloved Prophet and treat all religions with respect.



