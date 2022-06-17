Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Respect communal and religious harmony

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

Respect communal and religious harmony

Respect communal and religious harmony

It is highly disturbing to follow how protests erupting all across India over derogatory remarks on Islam and Prophet Muhammad, recently made by two spokesperson of the ruling party in that country are met with. Muslim homes, businesses to properties have reportedly come under attack.

As much as we condemn the recent offensive remarks made by two BJP spokespersons, by the same token we harshly condemn all forms of communal violence erupting in our neighbouring country.

It is up to Indian politicians and people to protect communal as well as religious harmony in that country. However, such prolonged suppressive treatment extended to the Muslim minority community there has already badly damaged peaceful co-existence. Moreover, the country's international relations have suffered with Indian goods boycotted in different countries.

We, however, thank the Indian government to suspend the two party activists. But we don't expect even a drop of the 'spillover effect' to tarnish the state of communal and religious harmony in Bangladesh.

So far devout and peace loving Muslims in our country had taken to the streets by staging protests , leading procession rallies over the verbal insults targeting our religion and prophet. And we have also shown our solidarity in this regard. But the least we expect is any act of 'retribution' from our far-right political parties. Needs be mentioned, our holy prophet did not teach Muslims to insult other religions.

As ethical and responsible Muslims it is also our humanitarian obligation to shun all forms extreme emotions or to harbour hate targeting any specific minority group. On that note - importance of religious harmony to establish and maintain peace in human society is immense. Religious harmony takes the freedom a step further to offer us a new vision with which to address religious disputes and conflicts. And Communal harmony develops patience, tolerance, compassion and respect among people.

It was promising to note that 17 of our prominent citizens on Wednesday called upon all to maintain harmony by upholding religious values and respecting other religions following the protests over derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made by two suspended BJP leaders.

In a joint statement, they categorically mentioned that insulting other religions is the beginning of communal conflict. We uphold the same view.

We never allow insult to any religion. Believing in religious harmony, Bangladesh which was born through the Liberation War, expects Muslims to reject insulting remarks about their beloved Prophet and treat all religions with respect.

At a critical time of a fast dividing world, we urge all our countrymen - irrespective of colour, creed and religion - to further strengthen our existing fraternity and friendly bonding to ensure national advancement and prosperity.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Respect communal and religious harmony
Rohingyas repatriation yet remains a far cry
Country performs poor in EPI
Sitakunda ghost re-appears in a blazing train
Updated data of city buildings missing
Ensure emergency funds for climate vulnerable nations
Pursue economic diplomacy to its maximum
We hoped for an all-inclusive budget


Latest News
WTO agrees fishing, food and Covid vaccine deals
Bangladesh may enjoy the TRIPs waiver facility even after LDC graduation
Musa placed on 4-day fresh remand in Tipu murder
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Some talk-show experts not happy over Padma Bridge
More rains in country over next two days likely
12 killed in lightning strikes in 8 districts
Women's FIFA Int'l friendly matches shifts to Dhaka
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
US imposes sanctions on Iranian petrochemical network
Most Read News
Macron, Scholz and Draghi headed to Kyiv by train
Global Covid cases near 542 million
Biden announces new $1bn in weapons for Ukraine
Senior IS official detained in Syria, US-led coalition says
WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
SPIEF’s business program to reflect Russia’s new ties
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Forced displacement hit record high in 2021
Xi assures Putin of China's support for Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft