Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Plant trees to save earth

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 377

Dear Sir
Fighting climate change through tree plantation is a measure seen all over the world. Forests are vital for maintaining the earth's ecological balance. They form an integral component of the biosphere, essential for the stabilization of the global climate and management of the land and water.

Nowadays for our country it is very bad news since land and agriculture, on which the majority of our people subsist, will be the worst affected not to speak of the large areas of forest that stands the risk of decimation coupled with declining availability of fresh water.

In recent year, the government has taken some important steps toward environmentally sound use of natural resources and pollution control. If we want to save our forests, which are vital for our country's ecology and also play a vital role on our climate and contribute to face global warming. So, Community based adaptation to climate change through coastal forestation or tree plantation plays an important role in our economic development and environmental balance. Finally we want to say 'Save Tree Save Life'.

Md. Atikur Rahman
The writer is a columnist



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Plant trees to save earth
India playing with fire on anti-Muslim rhetoric
Another feather in Enam Ul Haque’s cap
Human capital development a must to achieve SDGs
Assist census workers with accurate information
Cancellation of Odhikar’s registration thoroughly wrongheaded
Touch of nature reduces stroke risks


Latest News
WTO agrees fishing, food and Covid vaccine deals
Bangladesh may enjoy the TRIPs waiver facility even after LDC graduation
Musa placed on 4-day fresh remand in Tipu murder
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Some talk-show experts not happy over Padma Bridge
More rains in country over next two days likely
12 killed in lightning strikes in 8 districts
Women's FIFA Int'l friendly matches shifts to Dhaka
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
US imposes sanctions on Iranian petrochemical network
Most Read News
Macron, Scholz and Draghi headed to Kyiv by train
Global Covid cases near 542 million
Biden announces new $1bn in weapons for Ukraine
Senior IS official detained in Syria, US-led coalition says
WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
SPIEF’s business program to reflect Russia’s new ties
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Forced displacement hit record high in 2021
Xi assures Putin of China's support for Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft