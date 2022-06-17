Plant trees to save earth

Dear Sir

Fighting climate change through tree plantation is a measure seen all over the world. Forests are vital for maintaining the earth's ecological balance. They form an integral component of the biosphere, essential for the stabilization of the global climate and management of the land and water.



Nowadays for our country it is very bad news since land and agriculture, on which the majority of our people subsist, will be the worst affected not to speak of the large areas of forest that stands the risk of decimation coupled with declining availability of fresh water.



In recent year, the government has taken some important steps toward environmentally sound use of natural resources and pollution control. If we want to save our forests, which are vital for our country's ecology and also play a vital role on our climate and contribute to face global warming. So, Community based adaptation to climate change through coastal forestation or tree plantation plays an important role in our economic development and environmental balance. Finally we want to say 'Save Tree Save Life'.



Md. Atikur Rahman

The writer is a columnist

