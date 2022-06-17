

Human capital development a must to achieve SDGs



Countries are marching on towards the shared interest with inclusive development approach. This development approach is called the Global Agenda-2030 which has consisted of 17 goals and 169 targets to end poverty, protect planet and ensure sustainable world. Throughout the world, countries are taking various initiatives and implementing them sincerely to be the active partners of integrated development goals.



The United Nations has set some indicators to evaluate a country whether it has been on right track in achieving SDGs. Certainly; boosting national economy is one of the priorities to ensure SDGs. The economy of a country is strengthened upon natural and man-made resources the country has achieved. But, is there any alternative to developing human capital in case of accelerating the Agenda-2030? Human capital refers to knowledge, skills, health, education, training, and many more social and personality attributes of human beings.



Like many countries, in Bangladesh the government is prioritizing on producing human capital to ensure the sustainable development goals by the framed time. Investment of the government in health, education and skills development has increased significantly over the years.



Health sector of the country has been strengthened more than it was previously. Apart from providing people medical facilities from the district level hospitals, Thana level hospitals and community clinics are working to ensure health services for the common people.



It is evident that the country has made an impressive progress in many of the health related indicators. Childhood mortality rate has declined sharply over the years. Health awareness amid the common people has increased manifolds. The facilities in government hospitals have increased but more often we see that medical facilities provided to the people are not worth noting and people lose a hope to the services of the government hospitals.

Ensuring inclusive health caring and proper nutrition is the first priority to build up a healthy nation. It is obvious that a person without sound health despite equipped with skills and knowledge can hardly contribute to the family, society and country.



Another crucial thing is ensuring quality education for the nation. Undeniably, the country has made a remarkable progress in education sector. Education has been accessible widely. We see that the number of educational institutes has increased many times.



On top of that, the country has seen a tremendous success in regard to student enrollment at primary and secondary levels of education. At present even the students of poor financial background can afford to access to the main stream of education as education is heavily subsidized by the government.



However, the question from different angles raises frequently that how much we have been able to ensure quality education for students? In most cases it is claimed that education provided to students of different education levels hardly bring the expected outcomes that are prerequisite to producing human capital.



It is noted that many students receiving higher education hardly equip themselves with necessary skills they require to compete in the competitive job market. Again we see that the majority of students give the first priority to general education and vocational and technical education is still ignored in our country.



Again we see a gap prevailing between education and employability. The existing education gives priority to the generalization of education which hardly addresses to equip students with skilled-based knowledge.



In these days our universities are facing blatant criticism from different quarters as they in many cases fail to produce quality graduates.



The poor academic and scholarly performance of our universities has revealed in the World University Ranking over the last some years. The same thing also happened this year.



The report of the World University Ranking-2023 has revealed that no university in Bangladesh including public and private universities has found any place at the top level of World University Ranking.



Dhaka University and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) which are considered the most reputed ones in the country have got their places at 801 to 1000, exposing the poor state of higher education in the country.



In our country online education brought digital divide as more than fifty per cent students were unable to get connected to the online education paradigm. That time we heard much of blended education in the post Covid era, but this time the concerned hardly pays any attention to ensure blended education to recover the education catastrophe caused by the Covid-19.



Again, how far we are taking initiatives to enhance the technical supports in case of remote education is still a question to many.However, one thing is obvious that we will hardly be able to produce human capital unless outcome-based education is prioritized at every education level.



In the Human Development Index, the country is experiencing a slow progress. Sources say that the position of Bangladesh stood at 133 out of 189 countries in the Global Human Development Index (HDI) for 2019. It is frustrating that the number of graduates is abundant in supply but there is a dearth of quality graduates, researchers and technicians in our country.



Currently, apart from the government of the country, several development partners such as World Bank, UNIDO, UNDP, and ILO are working to enhance education and skills development of students.



To this end, to respond rapidly to ensure the sustainable development goals we find no alternative to carrying out market-based need assessment and taking pragmatic initiatives.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University. He is also a research scholar at the IBS











