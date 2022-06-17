Assist census workers with accurate information

In the fifty one years of independence, the population of the country has increased almost two and a half times. However, the growth rate is largely under control. In order to know the updated statistics of the population in such a reality, the 6th census and household census activities are starting from Wednesday 15th June. This is the first time digital method will be used for data collection.



This period will be considered as 'Census Week'. Before the start of the census, Tuesday, June 14, at 12 o'clock in the night, was taken as the 'census reference point or time'.



On the occasion of Digital Census and Census-2022, the President has released the inaugural envelope and commemorative stamp. Abdul Hamid.



During the war of liberation in 1971, the population of the country was seven crores. Later, according to the first census of 1974, the government provided information to 7crore 46 lakh people.



The second census and household census was conducted in 1981. The third, fourth and fifth census and household census of the country were conducted in 1991, 2001 and 2011 following a period of 10 years.



According to the latest census, the total population of Bangladesh in 2011 was 14crore 97 lakh 772 thousand 364 people. Population growth rate is 1.59 percent. The first census in Bangladesh was held in 1974. At that time the population was 7crore 64 lakhs.



Although the census was supposed to take place in 2021, Corona got stuck in the epidemic. One year late which is starting on 15th June? The sixth census will continue till June 21. The name of the census has already changed. The word 'census' has been replaced by 'census'.



Apart from taking information of expatriate Bangladeshis, information of foreign nationals residing in the country will also be collected.



Dildar Hossain said, "What are the sanitation facilities, what are the drinking facilities, who is living there, whether any foreigner is living there - such overall information will come up."



Among the essential items recommended for the census are the following. Firstly, the required geographical features: where found during the census or where you live, place of birth, how long you have been living in the present place of residence, previous place of residence, place of work; Second, personal and household information: gender, age, relationship with the head of the household, relationship with the head of the family Marital Status,



Duration of Marriage, Order of Marriage, Total Number of Surviving Births, Number of Living Survivors, Citizenship, Education, School Attendance and Educational Qualification, Educational Achievement, National / Ethnic Identity, Language, Religion and Third, Economic Characteristic Type of Work, Occupation, Economic Status, life.



The main source of retention. Some more information based on these issues is required for the census. 1. Geographical features: aggregate of population, area-city, village, II. Personal and household characteristics: family structure, composition of members living in the house, 3. Economic characteristics:



Socio-economic status, dependency etc. Legally or practically every person in the census is considered to be a resident or present in an area.



Looking back, it can be seen that in 1947, India was divided and Pakistan and India were formed. The first census of Pakistan in 1951, the total population was 7crore 56 lakh 72 thousand 469 people. Of these, 4crore 84 lakh 342 are males. 3crore 55 lakh 6 thousand 154 women. There are 4crore 19 lakh 32 thousand 329 people in East Pakistan and 3crore 37 lakh 40 thousand 167 people in West Pakistan.



And in the second census of Pakistan in 1961, there were 9crore 37 lakh 20 thousand 613 people in two provinces. The total population was 9crore 38 lakh 31 thousand 982 people including 11 thousand 369 non-Pakistanis. The growth rate in these 10 years is 23.9 percent. Of these, 4crore 93 lakh 8 thousand 645 are males and 13486 are non-Pakistanis, a total of 5crore 8 lakh 53 thousand 721 people and 4crore 44 lakh 11 thousand 968 females are women. There are 5crore 8 lakh 40 thousand 235 males in East Pakistan and 4crore 28 lakh 80 thousand 378 in West Pakistan.



Looking at the world's population, it can be seen that at that time the population of China was 6465 53 million and the rate was 2.8. In India, 43crore 48 lakh 84 thousand 939 and the rate was 2.2. In Pakistan 9 crore 38 lakh 31 thousand 982 people and the rate were 2.2. In Brazil, there were 6crore 9 lakh 8 thousand 185 people and the rate was 3.6. That is the most in Brazil. 5crore 26 lakh 75 thousand 556 people in the United Kingdom and the rate are 0.7.



Finally, I would like to say that due to lack of accurate statistics, sometimes some people, regions, professionals, ethnic groups may be left out in the development process. There are many examples of this. Therefore, it is important to have accurate data in the development plan. We will all help those who are in charge of this work with the right information. Even if for some reason the person in charge of collecting information makes a mistake, he should be reminded on his own initiative. However, for those who are excluded once, arrangements have been made to collect their data again.



We think everyone should give accurate information in the census. If necessary, you have to do it on your own initiative. There is no alternative. Because the overall picture of Bangladesh will be revealed in this census. Accurate statistics are required for proper development. This is the first digital census and household census work is being started. This time it will be the most accurate calculation as compared to the past.

Dr Muhammad Mahtab Hossain Mazed, Author, Founder, jatio rogi kallan Society.














