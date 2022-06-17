Schoolgirl raped at Bhandaria

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, June 16: A 16-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly raped while returning home from her school in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The victim's mother, however, filed a case accusing Shamim Mridha, 30, with Bhandaria Police Station (PS) at night.

According to the case statement, the victim was returning home with her friends from school on Sunday afternoon. On the way, Shamim forcibly took her to a banana orchard at gunpoint, and violated her there.

Locals alleged that Shamim has been doing such misdeeds for a long time. At least 10 cases including rape against him are under trial.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria PS Md Masumur Rahman Biswas said the victim will be sent to the district civil surgeon's office on Monday for medical test.