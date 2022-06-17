Tk 1,100cr litchi sale likely in northern districts



Litchis are being sorted out in a Ishwardi Upazila garden in Pabna. photo: observer

This was estimated by the Department of Agriculture Extension Department (DAE). At present, Madraji and Mozaffari litchis are being sold in different bazaars.

Growers have incurred losses in litchi selling for the last two years due to corona. They are now busy with the hope of making up their losses.

According to DAE-Dinajpur, the harvesting period of Madraji, Bombay, and Mozaffari litchis is after 20th May. The first week of June is the time of harvesting the litchi of Nabi variety and China-3.

Additional Deputy Director of the DAE (Grain) Khaledur Rahman said litchi was cultivated on 5,461 hectares (ha) of land in the district last year. The yield was 26,000 metric tons MT). This year litchi has been farmed on 5,610 ha, with 30,000 MT production target. In the last year, litchi sale stood at Tk 575 crore. This year it is likely to increase to Tk 617 crore.

It has been learned that the Madhimati villages of Mashimpur and Biral Upazilas of Dinajpur Sadar have been visited. Meanwhile, Madrasi and Mozaffari litchi has started to appear in the market.

Grower Shariful Islam of Mashimpur Village, said, "I have been cultivating litchi for several years. But in the last two years, there have been some losses amid corona. But it is very good to see the yield this year. I hope the price will be better this year."

A trader Liton of Ishwardi said at least 1,000 vehicles are going from Dinajpur to different places of the country including Dhaka every day. Besides, litchi is also sent to different markets of the country by courier and train. At least Tk ten crore is being traded in the litchi market every day. If Bombay, Banana, and China-3 litchi arrive in the market, the transaction will exceed Tk 15 crore.

Yasin Ali, DAE-Natore Acting Deputy Director, said litchi has been farmed on 924 hectares (ha) of land in the district, with production target at only 7,798 metric tons (MT). The revenue target has been fixed at Tk 116 crore.

In Gurdaspurr Upazila, litchi has been farmed on 410 ha with production target of 3,690 MT worth Tk 55 crore.

In Rajshahi, litchi has been cultivated on 519 hectares (ha) of land in Rajshahi. The production target has been fixed at Tk 3,144 metric tons. The expected trading has been fixed at Tk 44 crore.

According to DAE-Pabna, litchi has been cultivated on 4,631 ha in the district this year.

According to the Ishwardi Upazila Agriculture Officer's Office in Pabna, litchi has been farmed on 2,600 ha of commercial orchards and 550 ha in isolated house in the upazila. The target for litchi production has been set at 34,400 MT.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mita Sarkar said the target for the sale of litchi in Ishwardi has been fixed at Tk 344 crore. If the price goes up or down, the target may be more or less, he added.









