Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:38 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Workshop on drugs eradication held in Khulna

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 362
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 16: With the theme 'Say no to drugs', a workshop to formulate Comprehensive Action Plan (CAP) for building social awareness about eradicating drugs from the society, was held in the Khulna Circuit House conference room in the city on Thursday.
In cooperation with the Department of Narcotics, Khulna District administration organized the rally with Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukder addressed the rally as chief guest.
Additional DC (General) Md Sadekur Rahman Khan chaired the event while Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mahbub Hossain and Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed addressed the workshop as special guests.
Additional District Magistrate Pulak Kumar Mondal conducted the workshop.


