Tree plantation programme opens in Feni  

FENI, June 16: A tree plantation programme has been opened on the campus of Feni Girls Cadet College (FGCC) on Wednesday afternoon.

The plantation was opened by FGCC's Principal Md Tofazzal Hossain as chief guest.

The opening function was attended, among others, by Vice-Principal of the college Mahinur Aktar, Adjutant Md Eltas Uddin, medical officers, house masters, teachers, officials, employees and all cadets.

FGCC got Prime Minister's first National Award-2020 for tree plantation at college and university levels. The award was handed over to FGCC on June 5 last.











