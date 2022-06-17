Lightning kills four in three districts

Four people including a schoolgirl have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in three districts- Rangamati, Moulvibazar and Laxmipur, in two days.

RANGAMATI: Two people were killed and another was injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district on Monday and Tuesday.

A schoolgirl was killed and her mother injured by lightning strike in the upazila on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ruposhi Chakma, daughter of Pulin Bihari Chakma, a resident of Ward No. 3 Boro Durchhari Village under Khedarmara Union in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Khedarmara High School in the area.

The injured is Anita Chakma, mother of the deceased.

Khedarmara Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Bitu Chakma said thunderbolt struck on the mother-daughter at around 2pm while they were having lunch on the house yard, which left Ruposhi died on the spot and her mother seriously injured.

Earlier, a college student was killed by lightning strike in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Orko Chakma, son of Mihir Kanti Chakma, a resident of Hirachar Village under Saroatali Union in the upazila. He was an honours first year student at Department of Botany of Rangamati Government College.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck on Orko Chakma in Uttar Hirachar area in the evening, which left him critically injured.

Injured Orko was rescued and rushed to Baghaichhari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Baghaichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shariful Islam confirmed the incidents.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Gobinda Majhi, 20, son of Bijoy Majhi, a resident of Mrittika area under Rahimpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Gobinda was working in a field next to his house in the afternoon.

Suddenly, thunderbolt struck him, leaving Gobinda dead on the spot.

Kamalganj UNO Sifat Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that financial assistance will be given to the family of the deceased.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A man was killed by lightning strike in Raipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Aziz, 25, son of Hossain Ali, a resident of Ward No. 8 Char Kachhia Village under Dakshin Charbangshi Union in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said thunderbolt struck on Abdul Aziz near Miarhat Noyadag Mosque at around 11:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipur Police Station (PS) Shipon Barua confirmed the incident.











