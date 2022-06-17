Video
Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:38 PM
Home Countryside

Six nabbed with drugs in 4 dists

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 359
Our Correspondents

Six people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Bhola and Sherpur, in four days.
JOYPURHAT: A man was arrested along with 230 litres of liquor in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The arrested is Debilal Horizon, 25, a resident of Railway Colony in the upazila.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 led by its Deputy Captain Aminul Islam conducted a drive in Sugar Mill Colony area at around 10pm and detained him along with the liquor.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against Debilal with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) in this regard.
RAB-5 Company Commander Major Md Sanria Chowdhury confirmed the matter.
RAJSHAHI: Two people were detained along with drugs in separate drives in Bagha and Godagari upazilas of the district in three days.
RAB members arrested a young man from Bagha Upazila in the district on Sunday night after he had been found smuggling heroin putting in a sweet pumpkin.
The arrested man is Masud Mandal, 20, a resident of Bamandanga Village in the upazila.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Meerganj Crossing area at around 8:30 pm and arrested Masud along with the pumpkin, a press release from RAB-5 said on Monday morning.
RAB claimed that some 300 grams of heroin worth about Tk 30 lakh were found inside the pumpkin.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Bagha PS in this regard, the press release added.
On the other hand, members of RAB arrested a man along with 78 bottles of phensidyl from Godagari Upazila in the district on Friday night.
The arrested is Monirul Islam, 30, a resident of Mohishalbari area in the upazila.
A team of RAB-5 from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Railbazar area at night, and arrested him along with the phensedyl.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Godagari PS in this regard.
MONPURA, BHOLA: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 3.5 kilograms of hemp from Monpura Upazila in the district on Sunday night.
The arrested person is Mizan, 36, son of late Rafizal, a resident of Char Faizuddin Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.
DNC sources said on information, a team of District DNC led by its Assistant Director AKM Didarul Alam conducted a drive in Fakirhat Bazar under Hazirhat Union at night and arrested Mizan along with the hemp.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Monpura PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Monday morning.   
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Monpura PS Sayeed Ahmed confirmed the matter.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Members of RAB arrested two men along with 147 bottles of phensedyl from Nalitabari Upazila in the district at dawn on Sunday.
The arrested persons are Mamun Mia, 35, son of Araj Ali, and Firoz Mia, 30, son of Solaiman, residents of Shalmara Village in the upazila.
RAB-14 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Garhkanda Hospital area in the upazila sadar at around 5am, and arrested the duo along with the phensedyl and local weapons.
RAB-14, CPC-1, Jamalpur Camp Company Commander Squadron Leader Ashiq Uzzaman said after filing of two case under the Narcotics Control Act and the Arms Act with Nalitabari Police Station, the arrested were handed over to police.
Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the matter.


