Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:38 PM
Three killed in road mishaps in Bogura, Chattogram

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 372
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Bogura and Chattogram, on Tuesday.
BOGURA: A housewife was killed in a road accident in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Benu Bibi, 55, wife of Tachhir Uddin, a resident of Parail Village in Raninagar Upazila of Naogaon District.
Local sources said Benu Bibi along with her husband Tachhir Uddin was going to Karazbari Village in Adamdighi at noon riding by a motorcycle.
At one stage, Benu Bibi fell on the road from the bike in Kusumbi Bazar as the motorcyclist pressed hard break to avoid a collision with another vehicle. At that time, a roller crushed Benu Bibi, leaving her dead on the spot.  
Officer-in-Charge of Adamdighi Police Station (PS) Jalal Uddin confirmed the incident.  
CHATTOGRAM: Two people were killed and two others injured after a truck rammed an auto-rickshaw in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Md Yusuf, 35, and passenger Rubel Boli, 28. They were residents of Korerhat area in the upazila.
Quoting locals, police said a stone-laden track hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Parerhat Bazar area at around 1:30 pm.
The accident left the auto-rickshaw driver and a passenger dead on the spot and two other passengers injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to a nearby hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's families after completion of formalities.
Jorarganj PS Inspector Subol Singh confirmed the incident.


