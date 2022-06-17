

Cattle feed prices on rise at Tentulia

Ahead of the forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the cattle feed items have gone up, crippling purchasing capacities of the growers in the upazila. The cattle feed price-up is prevailing in other parts of the country. But the case of Tentulia is a little different as its all grazing lands have been turned into tea gardens. So, green grass crisis has been a long concern in the bordering localities under the upazila.

According to market sources, the fodder price has gone up for last the few weeks. There is no logical reason behind such sudden price rise-up. But official sources said, the price hike of animal feed has been due to wheat price hike in international bazaars.

According to trading sources, the price of rice bran is higher than that of rice.

Cattle farm owners, already hit hard by all essential price hike, are panting in feeding their cattle. Most farmers can't afford high priced cattle feed items. Prices of items including bran, grinded wheat, cake, straw and grass registered up-rise. The average price of these feed has increased by Tk 5-10 per kg. Per kg bran is selling at Tk 55-60, higher by Tk 10-15 than rice prices.

While talking with this correspondent, cattle growers said, they have fallen into tension with their sacrificial animals as the Eid-ul-Azha is nearing. Fattening their animals is hampered. Purchasing high priced feed is increasing their rearing cost.

One kg rice is selling at Tk 45 whereas one kg rice bran is selling at Tk 60, they maintained.

A visit to Tentulia Chaorasta Bazar, Shalbahan Haat, Ronchandi Bazar, Sipaipara Bazar, and several others found facts of abnormal prices of cattle feed.

A cow grower Kabirul Haq said, the way the cattle feed is rising it seems to be impossible to farm cows. "We are not getting grass even in fields."

He was echoed by others like farm owner Abu Hanif of Khalpara Village at Sadar Union.

Bran traders at Tentulia Chorasta Bazar said, even few days back, they have sold per kg bran at Tk 40-45; now they have to purchase it at a higher rate; so they have to sell it at an increased rate even with a very little profit.

Good quality bran is selling at Tk 60 per kg while medium quality at Tk 55 and poor quality at Tk 50, they added.

Tentulia Upazila Livestock Resources Officer Dr. Kazi Mahbubur Rahman said, "We don't control the cattle-feed market. But the cattle feed price has increased due to price hike of wheat in international bazaars."

There is no possibility of price downing, he added. But, he further said, it can come down if subsidized additionally.

Cattle farmers have been advised to grow grass. We are trying heart and soul for good health of animals by giving advice about producing cattle feed, and different trainings are arranged to enhance skills of farmers, he maintained.











