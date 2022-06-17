Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Cattle feed prices on rise at Tentulia

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 362
S.K. Doyle

Cattle feed prices on rise at Tentulia

Cattle feed prices on rise at Tentulia

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, June 16: The fodder price hike is continuing in Tentulia Upazila of the district seriously affecting rearing activities of cattle folk including sacrificial animals mostly.
Ahead of the forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the cattle feed items have gone up, crippling purchasing capacities of the growers in the upazila. The cattle feed price-up is prevailing in other parts of the country. But the case of Tentulia is a little different as its all grazing lands have been turned into tea gardens. So, green grass crisis has been a long concern in the bordering localities under the    upazila.  
According to market sources, the fodder price has gone up for last the few weeks. There is no logical reason behind such sudden price rise-up. But official sources said, the price hike of animal feed has been due to wheat price hike in international bazaars.
 According to trading sources, the price of rice bran is higher than that of rice.
Cattle farm owners, already hit hard by all essential price hike, are panting in feeding their cattle. Most farmers can't afford high priced cattle feed items. Prices of items including bran, grinded wheat, cake, straw and grass registered up-rise. The average price of these feed has increased by Tk 5-10 per kg. Per kg bran is selling at Tk 55-60, higher by Tk 10-15 than rice prices.
While talking with this correspondent, cattle growers said, they have fallen into tension with their sacrificial animals as the Eid-ul-Azha is nearing. Fattening their animals is hampered. Purchasing high priced feed is increasing their rearing cost.
One kg rice is selling at Tk 45 whereas one kg rice bran is selling at Tk 60, they maintained.
A visit to Tentulia Chaorasta Bazar, Shalbahan Haat, Ronchandi Bazar, Sipaipara Bazar, and several others found facts of abnormal prices of cattle feed.
A cow grower Kabirul Haq said, the way the cattle feed is rising it seems to be impossible to farm cows. "We are not getting grass even in fields."
He was echoed by others like farm owner Abu Hanif of Khalpara Village at Sadar Union.
Bran traders at Tentulia Chorasta Bazar  said, even few days back, they have  sold per kg bran at Tk 40-45; now they have to purchase it at a higher rate; so they have to sell it at an increased rate even with a very little profit.
Good quality bran is selling at Tk 60 per kg while medium quality at Tk 55 and poor quality at Tk 50, they added.
Tentulia Upazila Livestock Resources Officer Dr. Kazi Mahbubur Rahman said, "We don't control the cattle-feed market. But the cattle feed price has increased due to price hike of wheat in international bazaars."
There is no possibility of price downing, he added. But, he further said,  it can come down if subsidized  additionally.   
Cattle farmers have been advised to grow grass. We are trying heart and soul for good health of animals by giving advice about producing cattle feed, and different trainings are arranged to enhance skills of farmers,  he maintained.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Schoolgirl raped at Bhandaria
Tk 1,100cr litchi sale likely in northern districts
Workshop on drugs eradication held in Khulna
Tree plantation programme opens in Feni  
Lightning kills four in three districts
Six nabbed with drugs in 4 dists
Three killed in road mishaps in Bogura, Chattogram
Cattle feed prices on rise at Tentulia


Latest News
WTO agrees fishing, food and Covid vaccine deals
Bangladesh may enjoy the TRIPs waiver facility even after LDC graduation
Musa placed on 4-day fresh remand in Tipu murder
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Some talk-show experts not happy over Padma Bridge
More rains in country over next two days likely
12 killed in lightning strikes in 8 districts
Women's FIFA Int'l friendly matches shifts to Dhaka
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
US imposes sanctions on Iranian petrochemical network
Most Read News
Macron, Scholz and Draghi headed to Kyiv by train
Global Covid cases near 542 million
Biden announces new $1bn in weapons for Ukraine
Senior IS official detained in Syria, US-led coalition says
WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
SPIEF’s business program to reflect Russia’s new ties
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Forced displacement hit record high in 2021
Xi assures Putin of China's support for Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft