Risky bridge causes public sufferings at Fulbari



The photo taken recently shows the risky bridge over the Baromasi River in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

Besides big potholes, some portions at the west side of the bridge have been broken.

Thousands of people of Nawdanga Union and students are passing over it taking life risk every day. Locals feared fatal accidents anytime.

The bridge has turned risky for the last 4-5 years. But there has been no initiative by the authorities concerned to repair it. Now local anger is growing up while people and public representatives demanded remedy urgently.

A visit found thousands of people from BDR Bazar, Gourakmandal BGB Camp and Ananda Bazar passing the bridge from Balarhat in the upazila. Students of Gourakmandal Government Primary School and several education institutions including madrasa were seen using the risky bridge.

Besides, rickshaw, auto-bike, motor cycle, pickup van, bicycle, CNG-scooter, tractors and other small and big vehicles are plying on the bridge with risks.

Tractor Driver Noor Jamal of Gourakmandal said, there were six large holes on the bridge. "As the authority didn't repair these, we, some drivers, repaired these. But big holes have appeared again."

"We demanded a new bridge urgently", he added.

Assistant Teacher of Gourakmandal Government Primary School Jahangir Alam Babla said, "We commute over the very worse bridge in scare."

He also demanded the new bridge.

Gourakmandal Ward Member Shyamal Chandra Mandal said, the bridge was built about 30 years back. "We're passing over it taking risks," he added.

If repaired, the bridge will not be sustainable, he further said, adding, "We want a new bridge."

Nawdanga Union Chairman Md Hasen Ali confirmed the risky condition of the bridge. The bridge is very risky, but despite that people are using it taking life-risk, he added. Bigger incidence is likely to happen any time, he further said, adding, "I have informed the authorities of the bridge status."

Upazila Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department Asif Iqbal Rajib said, "The bridge is risky. It has drawn our attention. The authority concerned has been informed about a new bridge."













