US warns China against being 'on wrong side of history' on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, June 16: The United States expressed concern Wednesday about China's alignment with Russia, warning that nations which side with President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine will be "on the wrong side of history."

"China claims to be neutral, but its behavior makes clear that it is still investing in close ties to Russia," a US State Department spokesperson said.

The statement came hours after President Xi Jinping assured Putin of Beijing's support for Moscow's "sovereignty and security" during a call between the two leaders on Wednesday.

China has refused to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and has been accused of providing diplomatic cover for Russia by blasting Western sanctions and arms sales to Kyiv. The State Department spokesperson said Washington was "monitoring China's activity closely." -AFP