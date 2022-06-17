

Activists from the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion (XR) take part in a protest to draw attention on missing UK journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous affairs specialist Bruno Pereira near the European Commission building in Brussel on June 16. Activists protest against the apparent killings of a British journalist and a Brazilian Indigenous expert in the Amazon, and urge stronger rules of deforestation-free products in the EU. photo : AFP