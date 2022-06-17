European leaders visit Ukraine's ruined Irpin in show of support



(From L) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis meet for a working session in Mariinsky Palace, in Kyiv, on June 16. photo : AFP

The tour of Irpin, the scene of heavy fighting early in the invasion, was meant to highlight what Ukraine and its backers say were large-scale atrocities committed by Russian troops.

Standing by gutted, burnt-out buildings, France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Olaf Scholz, Italy's Mario Draghi and Romania's Klaus Iohannis, looked stern as they listened to a Ukrainian minister explaining what had happened there.

The leaders were shown the wreckage of a car which Ukraine says was targeted by Russian troops when a mother and children were inside. Russia denies allegations that its forces committed atrocities. -REUTERS











IRPIN, June 16: The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania walked around ruined buildings and wrecked cars in the Ukrainian town of Irpin on Thursday in a show of support which Kyiv hopes will be followed by tougher action to help in the war with Russia.The tour of Irpin, the scene of heavy fighting early in the invasion, was meant to highlight what Ukraine and its backers say were large-scale atrocities committed by Russian troops.Standing by gutted, burnt-out buildings, France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Olaf Scholz, Italy's Mario Draghi and Romania's Klaus Iohannis, looked stern as they listened to a Ukrainian minister explaining what had happened there.The leaders were shown the wreckage of a car which Ukraine says was targeted by Russian troops when a mother and children were inside. Russia denies allegations that its forces committed atrocities. -REUTERS