Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

USGA boss can see LIV players having harder path to US Open

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 358

BROOKLINE, JUNE 16: US Golf Association chief executive Mike Whan said Wednesday he could foresee Saudi-backed LIV Golf players having a harder time getting into future US Opens, but nothing has been decided.
On the eve of the 122nd US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, where stars from both the US PGA Tour and upstart LIV Golf will compete, Whan said he was sad over the sport's split but wouldn't be drawn into possible future major bans.
"The question was could you envision a day where it would be harder for some folks doing different things to get into a US Open? I could," Whan said. "Do I know what that day looks like? No, I don't."
The PGA Tour imposed an indefinite suspension on 17 current or former members who played the LIV Golf opener last week in England, including US stars Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.
"It got our attention," Whan said of the bans.
But the USGA, without speaking to PGA commissioner Jay Monahan, decided last week to stay with pre-determined qualifying standards for this week's US Open, choosing not to ban rebels chasing record prize money in the LIV Golf series.
"We had to make some tough decisions that not everybody agrees with," Whan said.
"I understand if people want to play a heck of a lot less golf and get paid more money, and that's a choice and that's great. What that means to the future of the game? I think to be determined."
In justifying not banning LIV Golf players, Whan noted 30 PGA players were allowed to compete at an DP World Tour event with the same Saudi backers earlier this year.
"We did sit down and have a long conversation," Whan said. "Did where somebody else play and what promoter they played it with disqualify them for this event? We decided no."
Even if majors allow LIV players, there are no world ranking points for LIV Golf events, so LIV players figure to fade from eligibility without access from prior triumphs.
Whan, a member of the world rankings board, said LIV Golf has made no submission seeking such points, but notes how it has evolved over time.
"What we're talking about was different two years ago and it was different two months ago than it is today," he said. "Everybody... we work with need to take a long-term view of this and see where these things go."
The USGA will re-examine its qualifying criteria for next year as well.
"I'm saddened by what's happening in the professional game, mostly as a fan because I like watching the best players in the world come together and play, and this is going to fracture that," Whan said.
"It looks like it's good for a few folks playing the game, but I'm struggling with how this is good for the game. "What concerns me the most is we could get to the point where a couple of people hold those (control) strings and how they act may or may not be great for the game."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alves leaves Barca for second time
US Open begins with Rahm, McIlroy set for early charge
USGA boss can see LIV players having harder path to US Open
Australian keeper says water-bottle act was 'kill or be killed'
ManC to launch Premier League title defence at West Ham
Mbappe 'confused' by 'political and economic pressure', Perez says
Former Wimbledon finalist Cilic into Queen's last eight
Old and new as men in orange face England onslaught


Latest News
WTO agrees fishing, food and Covid vaccine deals
Bangladesh may enjoy the TRIPs waiver facility even after LDC graduation
Musa placed on 4-day fresh remand in Tipu murder
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Some talk-show experts not happy over Padma Bridge
More rains in country over next two days likely
12 killed in lightning strikes in 8 districts
Women's FIFA Int'l friendly matches shifts to Dhaka
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
US imposes sanctions on Iranian petrochemical network
Most Read News
Macron, Scholz and Draghi headed to Kyiv by train
Global Covid cases near 542 million
Biden announces new $1bn in weapons for Ukraine
Senior IS official detained in Syria, US-led coalition says
WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
SPIEF’s business program to reflect Russia’s new ties
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Forced displacement hit record high in 2021
Xi assures Putin of China's support for Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft