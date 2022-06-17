Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australian keeper says water-bottle act was 'kill or be killed'

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 368

SYDNEY, JUNE 16: Australian goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne says it was "kill or be killed" after video emerged of him tossing away a bottle of his Peruvian opposite number during the penalty shootout win that sent the Socceroos to the World Cup.
The 33-year-old Redmayne became an Internet sensation after dancing his way along the goal line as Peru's players prepared to take their penalty kicks in an attempt to put them off.
He was lauded as a national hero in Australia with his save of Alex Valera's spot-kick that gave the Socceroos a 5-4 win on penalties on Tuesday in Doha and a place at a fifth straight World Cup.
Footage later emerged of the bearded Redmayne, who had only come on for the final minutes of extra time as a ploy for the shootout, picking up a water bottle belonging to Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese between penalty kicks.
Redmayne is seen throwing the bottle -- which is thought to have had a cheat sheet on it showing where the Australians might place their spot-kicks -- away behind the goal.
"Yeah, that happened, we spoke about it," Redmayne told reporters after Australia landed home in Sydney on Wednesday night.
"If we had notes on our drink bottle and if someone saw that, it would have been thrown a long way away.
"I know how much it means to the boys so it was kind of like a kill or be killed moment, so I took my moment."
Notes affixed to a water bottle detailing where a player is likely to place their penalty kick has been a familiar tactic for goalkeepers in shootouts.
Redmayne's gamesmanship has not gone down well in Peru, with broadcaster Movistar Deportes tweeting footage of what it called the "dirty" play.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alves leaves Barca for second time
US Open begins with Rahm, McIlroy set for early charge
USGA boss can see LIV players having harder path to US Open
Australian keeper says water-bottle act was 'kill or be killed'
ManC to launch Premier League title defence at West Ham
Mbappe 'confused' by 'political and economic pressure', Perez says
Former Wimbledon finalist Cilic into Queen's last eight
Old and new as men in orange face England onslaught


Latest News
WTO agrees fishing, food and Covid vaccine deals
Bangladesh may enjoy the TRIPs waiver facility even after LDC graduation
Musa placed on 4-day fresh remand in Tipu murder
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Some talk-show experts not happy over Padma Bridge
More rains in country over next two days likely
12 killed in lightning strikes in 8 districts
Women's FIFA Int'l friendly matches shifts to Dhaka
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
US imposes sanctions on Iranian petrochemical network
Most Read News
Macron, Scholz and Draghi headed to Kyiv by train
Global Covid cases near 542 million
Biden announces new $1bn in weapons for Ukraine
Senior IS official detained in Syria, US-led coalition says
WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
SPIEF’s business program to reflect Russia’s new ties
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Forced displacement hit record high in 2021
Xi assures Putin of China's support for Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft