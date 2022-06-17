Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ManC to launch Premier League title defence at West Ham

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 362

LONDON, JUNE 16: Manchester City will begin the defence of their Premier League title at West Ham while Liverpool travel to Fulham on the opening weekend of the season.
The 2022/23 fixtures, published on Thursday, give new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag an opening test at Old Trafford against Brighton, who hammered United 4-0 last month.
Nottingham Forest's first match in the top flight for 23 years will be at Newcastle.
Pep Guardiola's City will start their bid for a fifth title in six seasons at the London Stadium on Sunday, August 7, after all their rivals have begun their campaigns.
Frank Lampard, whose Everton side narrowly escaped relegation, comes up against his former employers Chelsea on the previous evening.
For the second season running Arsenal have the honour of kicking-off the new campaign with a short trip to Crystal Palace on Friday, August 5.
Liverpool and City renew their rivalry at Anfield in mid-October, after a midweek Champions League tie, with the return fixture scheduled for the start of April.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to be impressed with their fixture allocation in conjunction with their European commitments.
Their three away matches following Champions League group games are against Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.
The traditional "Big Six" have been kept apart on the final weekend before the mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar, the weekend of November 12/13.
Following the resumption of the campaign on December 26, Leeds host City and United welcome Forest.
City head to Brentford on the final day of the season, with Liverpool away at Southampton.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alves leaves Barca for second time
US Open begins with Rahm, McIlroy set for early charge
USGA boss can see LIV players having harder path to US Open
Australian keeper says water-bottle act was 'kill or be killed'
ManC to launch Premier League title defence at West Ham
Mbappe 'confused' by 'political and economic pressure', Perez says
Former Wimbledon finalist Cilic into Queen's last eight
Old and new as men in orange face England onslaught


Latest News
WTO agrees fishing, food and Covid vaccine deals
Bangladesh may enjoy the TRIPs waiver facility even after LDC graduation
Musa placed on 4-day fresh remand in Tipu murder
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Some talk-show experts not happy over Padma Bridge
More rains in country over next two days likely
12 killed in lightning strikes in 8 districts
Women's FIFA Int'l friendly matches shifts to Dhaka
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
US imposes sanctions on Iranian petrochemical network
Most Read News
Macron, Scholz and Draghi headed to Kyiv by train
Global Covid cases near 542 million
Biden announces new $1bn in weapons for Ukraine
Senior IS official detained in Syria, US-led coalition says
WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
SPIEF’s business program to reflect Russia’s new ties
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Forced displacement hit record high in 2021
Xi assures Putin of China's support for Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft