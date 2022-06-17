Old and new as men in orange face England onslaught

AMSTELVEEN, JUNE 16: It will be a mix of both youth and experience as England and the Netherlands face off in a historic first of three Dutch-based one-day internationals under sunny skies predicted on Friday.

Newly-minted England white-ball coach Matthew Mott has two uncapped players in David Payne and Luke Wood as well as Brydon Carse, Philip Salt and Liam Livingstone(three ODIs each) in his squad, with all expected to be keen to impress the selectors ahead of India's tour next month.

The Dutch too are set to field a team of relative rookies, propped up by experienced players like skipper Pieter Seelaar, who was part of the team that beat England in a historic T20 opening match win in 2009.

All eyes however will be on young rising stars such as Vikram Singh, who stacked an average of 49 runs in the recent three-day ODI series against the West Indies, quick-hitter Bas de Leede and high-economy wicket-taker Aryan Dutt. -AFP













