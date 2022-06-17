Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Old and new as men in orange face England onslaught

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 365

AMSTELVEEN, JUNE 16: It will be a mix of both youth and experience as England and the Netherlands face off in a historic first of three Dutch-based one-day internationals under sunny skies predicted on Friday.
Newly-minted England white-ball coach Matthew Mott has two uncapped players in David Payne and Luke Wood as well as Brydon Carse, Philip Salt and Liam Livingstone(three ODIs each) in his squad, with all expected to be keen to impress the selectors ahead of India's tour next month.
The Dutch too are set to field a team of relative rookies, propped up by experienced players like skipper Pieter Seelaar, who was part of the team that beat England in a historic T20 opening match win in 2009.
All eyes however will be on young rising stars such as Vikram Singh, who stacked an average of 49 runs in the recent three-day ODI series against the West Indies, quick-hitter Bas de Leede and high-economy wicket-taker Aryan Dutt.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alves leaves Barca for second time
US Open begins with Rahm, McIlroy set for early charge
USGA boss can see LIV players having harder path to US Open
Australian keeper says water-bottle act was 'kill or be killed'
ManC to launch Premier League title defence at West Ham
Mbappe 'confused' by 'political and economic pressure', Perez says
Former Wimbledon finalist Cilic into Queen's last eight
Old and new as men in orange face England onslaught


Latest News
WTO agrees fishing, food and Covid vaccine deals
Bangladesh may enjoy the TRIPs waiver facility even after LDC graduation
Musa placed on 4-day fresh remand in Tipu murder
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Some talk-show experts not happy over Padma Bridge
More rains in country over next two days likely
12 killed in lightning strikes in 8 districts
Women's FIFA Int'l friendly matches shifts to Dhaka
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
US imposes sanctions on Iranian petrochemical network
Most Read News
Macron, Scholz and Draghi headed to Kyiv by train
Global Covid cases near 542 million
Biden announces new $1bn in weapons for Ukraine
Senior IS official detained in Syria, US-led coalition says
WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
SPIEF’s business program to reflect Russia’s new ties
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Forced displacement hit record high in 2021
Xi assures Putin of China's support for Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft