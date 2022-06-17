Video
Friday, 17 June, 2022
Tamim joins 5k club as 2nd Bangladesh batter

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Dashing opener Tamim Iqbal reached the 5,000 Test runs' milestone on Thursday during the first of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and West Indies.
Tamim was 19 short of 5000 before he came to open Bangladesh innings at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and took 18 balls only to pick-up his 19 runs to achieve the feat.
The southpaw took 58 matches to reach the elite club. He hits 10 Test tons and 31 fifties before this match including the highest score of 206.
Earlier, wicketkeeper batter and former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim scored 5,000 Test runs as the first Bangladesh batter last month during home series against West Indies. Mushi took 80 matches to reach 5,000 Test runs' milestone. He is the leading Test scorer for Bangladesh who wrote 5235 runs next to his name so far.
Shakib Al Hasan is the 3rd highest Test run getter for Bangladesh. The all-rounder bagged 4113 before this match.


