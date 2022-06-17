Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Jamie Overton joins twin brother Craig in England squad for third Test

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 402

Jamie Overton joins twin brother Craig in England squad for third Test

Jamie Overton joins twin brother Craig in England squad for third Test

LONDON, JUNE 16: Surrey seam bowler Jamie Overton was on Thursday called up for England's third and final Test against New Zealand, joining twin brother Craig in a 14-man squad.
The uncapped Overton, who is the younger sibling by three minutes, earned his place in the 14-man group after taking 21 wickets for the County Championship division one leaders this season.
The 28-year-old, who has been hampered by injuries during his career, was called into the England one-day squad in 2013 but has not played international cricket.
Overton, who previously played with Craig at Somerset, is the only addition to the 13-man group named for the first two Tests.
The Overtons faced each other in a County Championship match between Somerset and Surrey this week, with Craig suffering concussion after Jamie hit him with a bouncer.
No twins have played international cricket for England before, a record that seems likely to stay intact given Craig has been an unused squad member in the first two games against the Kiwis.
But should conditions favour quick bowlers, as they often do in Leeds, England could choose to replace spinner Jack Leach with an additional pace option and pit the Overtons into direct competition for one place.
Jamie is comfortably the quicker bowler, clocked at 90 miles (145 kilometres) per hour this season.
But Craig Overton has proved a more reliable performer in first-class cricket, boasting 402 wickets compared with Jamie's 206, picking up eight Test caps and playing in four one-day internationals.
Ben Stokes's England have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series against New Zealand after winning the second Test at Trent Bridge by five wickets on Tuesday.
England squad for the third Test:
Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wkt), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alves leaves Barca for second time
US Open begins with Rahm, McIlroy set for early charge
USGA boss can see LIV players having harder path to US Open
Australian keeper says water-bottle act was 'kill or be killed'
ManC to launch Premier League title defence at West Ham
Mbappe 'confused' by 'political and economic pressure', Perez says
Former Wimbledon finalist Cilic into Queen's last eight
Old and new as men in orange face England onslaught


Latest News
WTO agrees fishing, food and Covid vaccine deals
Bangladesh may enjoy the TRIPs waiver facility even after LDC graduation
Musa placed on 4-day fresh remand in Tipu murder
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Some talk-show experts not happy over Padma Bridge
More rains in country over next two days likely
12 killed in lightning strikes in 8 districts
Women's FIFA Int'l friendly matches shifts to Dhaka
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
US imposes sanctions on Iranian petrochemical network
Most Read News
Macron, Scholz and Draghi headed to Kyiv by train
Global Covid cases near 542 million
Biden announces new $1bn in weapons for Ukraine
Senior IS official detained in Syria, US-led coalition says
WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
SPIEF’s business program to reflect Russia’s new ties
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Forced displacement hit record high in 2021
Xi assures Putin of China's support for Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft