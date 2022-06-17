Bijoy replaces Rabbi in Tigers squad, Roach joins Caribbean side



Kraigg Brathwaite (R) of West Indies tosses the coin as Shakib Al Hasan (R) of Bangladesh watches during the 1st day of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 16, 2022. photo: AFP

Rabbi sustained injury during the warm-up match against West Indies President's XI, who was supposed to replace Mushfiqur Rahim in the playing eleven. Mushi skipped the tour to perform Hajj pilgrimage.

Bijoy, 29, set the new national record in first class cricket last month as the highest run-getter in one season and got the immediate reward. The top-order batter was initially named for both the white-ball formats for the tour. He played his last Test in 2014, last ODI in 2019 and the last T20i match in 2015.

He will leave the country for Antigua on June 17 and will be available for the second Test of the series which will begin at St Lucia on June 24.

West Indies on the contrary strengthen their pace-attack as they named experienced Kemar Roach for the first Test, who was doubtful for the Test since the speedster was under post-injury rehabilitation process.

However, the first Test of the series commenced on Thursday and winning the toss at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua hosts invited Bangladesh to bat first. Roach colored his comeback picking up the wickets of opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto in the very early minutes of the day. Both the top order batters returned for respective ducks.

Joy was caught behind the wickets in the very second ball of the day while Shanto departed in the following over. Jayden Seals joined the party to send Mominul Haque to the sideline. Mominul continued his sorry figure and returned for a duck once again as Bangladesh had been in severe trouble with 16 for three within half an hour of the day's game. Tamim Iqbal was batting on 16 while Liton Das was yet to open the account at that juncture of the game.









