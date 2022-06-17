It's time to prove everyone wrong: Shakib

Video
Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 396

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is keen to prove everyone, who has qualms about the Tigers' credential in longer version format, wrong, by playing well in the two-match Test series in West Indies.
"Of late we haven't done well in the Test format. Now it's the time to prove everyone wrong. We have to show our credentials by playing well here," Shakib said ahead of the first Test, which started on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
"We have to start well in this match. If we get a good start, I think it will give us momentum for the whole series."
As a captain, the experts believe that it was also a turn for Shakib to show his captaincy skill. Shakib got the captaincy of Bangladesh for the first time in 2009 during the West Indies tour when Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was ruled out of the series after injuring his knee on day one of the first Test.
Shakib led the side to glory as Bangladesh registered their first ever away series win by whitewashing West Indies in two-match Test series.
He was then stripped off the captaincy in 2011 before getting it back for the second time in 2018, also during Bangladesh's West Indies tour. But that was not happy tour like the first one in 2009 as Bangladesh were not only whitewashed in two-match series but also were bowled out for 43 , which was their lowest total in a Test innings.
This 43 came at Antigua which is the venue of Bangladesh first Test in this series. So will the ghost of Antigua haunt Bangladesh?
Shakib said 'No' and explained: "I don't wicket will be same what we got four years ago here. From what I have seen, the wicket is good for batting. But batting will be tougher in the fourth innings and I think spinners will get a favour in the fourth innings."
"But the most important thing is how we bat. Batting or bowling first, whatever you do, you have to start well if you want to dominate the Test. We have to keep us ready for every situation. I think the players are eagerly waiting to take the challenge."
Bangladesh so far played 18 Test matches against West Indies and won four in contrast of losing 12 matches. The rest of the two matches ended in a draw. In the last four matches, West Indies won both at home (2018) and away (2021), establishing their dull dominance over Bangladesh.
West Indies however got good news ahead of the Test as their pace spearhead Kemar Roach passed the fitness test to make him available in the Test series. It is obviously bad news for Bangladesh as Roach sliced their batting line up in the last tour here.     -BSS


