CodersTrust, LEEDO join to expands ICT education to street children

CodersTrust, a leading IT training institute in Bangladesh, has taken steps to provide information technology training to the under-privileged street children of Dhaka for turning them self-reliant.

The initiative is being implemented in cooperation with LEEDO, an organisation, working for the wellbeing of street children.

A computer lab has been installed at the office of LEEDO peace home at Bosila in Dhaka to train up street children through their participation in the training program. Local Education and Economic Development Organisation (LEEDO) carries out the mission of rescuing children from the streets and placing them in their shelter called Peace Home, or reuniting them with their families.

Coders Trust provided 20 desktop computers, Chair, Table, and necessary materials at the peace home of LEEDO.

The first batch of students will take part in a three- month -long training program.

CodersTrust, a global Digital Skills Training providing organisation, led by international business leader Aziz Ahmad, a visionary technology entrepreneur, is now head-quartered in the United States of America.

"I feel very proud to take such steps for disadvantaged street children", said Aziz Ahmad, Chairman, CodersTrust. "A historic CodersTrust initiative! Our attempt is to prepare underprivileged Children/Youth for better future, to enhance a person's self esteem, confidence, a sense of participation in the Digital World", he added.

Md. Abdul Halim. Retd. Brigadier General, Coders Trust Bangladesh senior advisor was a chief guest in the Dhaka lab inauguration ceremony while Forhad Hossain, CEO and Founder of LEEDO was in the chair, and Savar upazila social welfare officer Shibli Zaman was the special guest. CodersTrust Bangladesh country director ?Md Ataul Gani Osmani?, human right development centre secretary and human right worker Mahbubul Hoque, Coders Trust project manager Kazi Tarana, operation specialist Abdullah Al Masum, mentor Ashiqul Islam and high official of institution were also present.



