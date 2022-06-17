Man held with 1.24 kg gold at Ctg Airport

CHATTOGRAM, June 16: Customs officials detained a man and seized 1.244 kgs of gold and nine kgs of lead at Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport on Thursday.

The detainee is Masud Rana of Jamalpur district.

AKM Sultan Mahmud, deputy director of Customs Intelligence, said a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines BGB-148 landed at the airport around 7 am from Dubai. Suspecting movement of Rana, a passenger of the flight, the Customs officials challenged him and seized 1.245 kgs of gold and nine kgs of lead from his luggage. -UNB







