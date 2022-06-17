Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Man held with 1.24 kg gold at Ctg Airport

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

CHATTOGRAM, June 16: Customs officials detained a man and seized 1.244 kgs of gold and nine kgs of lead at Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport on Thursday.
The detainee is Masud Rana of Jamalpur district.
AKM Sultan Mahmud, deputy director of Customs Intelligence, said a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines BGB-148 landed at the airport around 7 am from Dubai. Suspecting movement of Rana, a passenger of the flight, the Customs officials challenged him and seized 1.245 kgs of gold and nine kgs of lead from his luggage.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Peace Council holds a press conference at the National Press Club
CodersTrust, LEEDO join to expands ICT education to street children
Man held with 1.24 kg gold at Ctg Airport
Indigenous fishes release symbolic eggs in Halda River
VC of Premier University speaks at programme titled 'American Center Pop-up'
Huge methane emission from Russian coal mine
BD bright example of communal harmony: RCC Mayor
DMP arrests 67 peddlers


Latest News
WTO agrees fishing, food and Covid vaccine deals
Bangladesh may enjoy the TRIPs waiver facility even after LDC graduation
Musa placed on 4-day fresh remand in Tipu murder
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Some talk-show experts not happy over Padma Bridge
More rains in country over next two days likely
12 killed in lightning strikes in 8 districts
Women's FIFA Int'l friendly matches shifts to Dhaka
BNP slams govt inaction towards helping flood victims
US imposes sanctions on Iranian petrochemical network
Most Read News
Macron, Scholz and Draghi headed to Kyiv by train
Global Covid cases near 542 million
Biden announces new $1bn in weapons for Ukraine
Senior IS official detained in Syria, US-led coalition says
WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
SPIEF’s business program to reflect Russia’s new ties
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Forced displacement hit record high in 2021
Xi assures Putin of China's support for Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft