Friday, 17 June, 2022, 10:35 PM
Indigenous fishes release symbolic eggs in Halda River

Published : Friday, 17 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, June 16: Some popular species of fishes specially Ruhi, Katla, Mrigel and Kalibaush released symbolic eggs last night in the river Halda, the lone natural fish breeding sanctuary in the south Asia.
The Fisheries Department sources said they found 15 to 20 kilograms of eggs in some places, including Machuaghona, Napiter Ghat, Garduara and Katakhali areas of the North Madarsha Union on the coast of Halda after 12 am on Wednesday night.
Hathajari Upazila administration and local egg collectors confirmed the release of sample eggs.
Halda expert Dr Monjuril Kibria told BSS that the fry-collectors collected over 20 kilogram of eggs in the early hours of Thursday.
Egg collector Kamal Uddin Sawdagor said that they collected sample eggs from Thursday morning to afternoon.
"Due to the increase of tidal water, the mother fish did not get a favorable environment to lay eggs.
"At low tide in the night, the mother fish lays huge eggs.
We collected 100 to 200 grams of eggs by each person.  We hoped that we could collect more eggs," he added.
The egg collectors are expecting that if there is heavy rain with thunderstorms on the current full moon night, mother fish can start releasing of eggs in full swing in the river during high tide or low tide.
Shahidul Alam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Hathazari said that hundreds of boats were collecting eggs in different areas of Halda River under Hathazari and Raozan upazilas of the district.
Besides, Upazila administration, River Police and fisheries office are also stationed there.       -BSS


