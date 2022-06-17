Allocation not enough to implement modern edn system

The current educational curriculum is being modernised in coordination with different countries of the world. The government has taken initiative to bring this positive change in the curriculum running from class one to twelve, considering the international standards and the demands of the time.

The National Curriculum Coordinating Committee (NCCC) last month finalised the draft curriculum on the presence of Education Minister, although the Prime Minister verbally approved the draft with a view to make enjoyable education and teaching in the classroom.

According to the meeting sources, piloting has been started in 61 schools, technical and madrasas across the country at the secondary level. It was pointed out that the piloting class is going well in the schools.

Previously, asking about the curriculum Education Minister said there wasn't any need for refinement or change in the new curriculum, no proposal was made except for a few word changes. That is why the draft of the new curriculum was finally approved by the members of the NCCC on the curriculum advisory committee on the approval of the National Curriculum Framework-2021.

As a result of new curriculum implementation, there is no division till secondary level. Everyone from class six to ten has to read 10 subjects. The SSC examination will be held on the tenth grade syllabus. Students have to go to class XI and choose the department. Exams will be taken at the end of class XI and at the end of class XII. The results of HSC will be made by combining the results of these two examinations.

Apart from this, there is no examination in primary till class 3. Eight books should be read from class 4 to 5. However, in all classes, more emphasis has been placed on learning assessment. The current system does not have Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Primary Education Completion (PEC) examinations. This year, piloting of class six of secondary level has started. It is known that the first class piloting of primary will start in August.

Curriculum implementation will be started in 2023 through Class I-II , Class VI-VII students. In 2024, Class III-IV, besides, Class VIII-IX will come under this curriculum. After that Class V-X will be added in 2025. Finally, Class XI will be added in 2026 and Class XII in 2026. The Prime Minister has approved this courses.

Asking about this, a member of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (Curriculum), Professor Mashiuzzaman said the full committee had approved the draft of the new curriculum. Now there is no obstacle in its implementation. It will be implemented step by step from next year. Currently piloting class is going on. Changes have been noticed among the students of those schools. The education minister herself has visited a few schools.

Earlier, in the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, the allocation for education has increased but it has decreased in size. This could be a major challenge in modernising the education system. Although the philosophy of expansion of technical education has been seen, it is not reflected in the allocation. The budget did not provide any specific directions for compensation. Educationists reacted the night after Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the budget in Parliament on June 9.

In the proposed budget, an allocation of Tk 31,761 crore has been proposed for the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, which was Tk 26,314 crore in the current financial year. In the proposed budget Tk 39,981 crore has been allocated for the secondary and higher education department of the Ministry of Education. As such, 12.01 per cent of the total budget has been allocated to the education sector.